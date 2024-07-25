Bombers not taking Baggies lightly as finals race builds | HDFNL R15

Three wins clear of their nearest rivals, the Laharum Demons have all but secured the HDFNL's A grade netball minor premiership, but the race for second remains tight.
Kalkee was put on the back foot with a loss to Rupanyup in round 14, while the Panthers and Noradjuha Quantong's victories gave them the one gap edge on the Kees, but kept the two sides tied.
"It's an exciting time of the year," said Noradjuha Quantong's coach Fiona Rowe.
"Obviously we want to be competitive in finals, and we will continue every week to work on our game and continue to grow as a team."
As Noradjuha Quantong gears up to clash with Stawell's Swift at Quantong Recreation Reserve during round 15, Bombers coach Fiona Rowe said her side maintains a focus on itself.
"We just focus on our game, and what we can control," Rowe said.
"We've been really focussing on our connection between all players, and everyone doing their role."
Looking at her side's round 15 opposition, Rowe said the Swifts are a 'strong side'.
"They're improving from previous years," she said.
"So we definitely need to be on our attacking game, and keep our defence switched on and tight, lots of hustling and pressure."
The last time the Bombers met the Swifts, Noradjuha Quantong emerged with the 25-goals victory.
The two sides kept pace with one another through a tight opening quarter that finished on equal terms.
But, Noradjuha Quantong race away in the second.
A 21-7 margin in the second quarter set the tone for the rest of the match, and the Baggies didn't come close to surmounting the Bombers' advantage.
Rupanyup and Kalkee are sloe in action in round 15.
Rupanyup hits the road to Kaniva to take on the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars.
The Cougars sit inside the top six with an eight point advantage over the Swifts in seventh, but with a bye and a match against Kalkee to come, KLU will be keen to snap up any competition points it can to hold on to the finals-paying position.
Kalkee hosts Pimpinio at Kalkee Recreation Reserve.
The Pimpinio Tigers had a difficult start to the HDFNL and spent several weeks riding the bottom rung on the ladder, but the side has improved through the second half of the season.
The Tigers fell five goals shy of shocking Rupanyup in round 12.
If taken too lightly, Pimpinio could prove themselves a handful for the Kees.
Elsewhere in round 15, Laharum takes on Taylors Lake at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve.
And, Harrow Balmoral hosts Natimuk United at Balmoral Recreation Reserve.
Edenhope Apsley has the bye.
