The Wimmera to have volleyball link at the upcoming Paris Olympics

The eyes of the world will be on Paris for the next two weeks as the games of the 33rd Olympiad hit our television screens, and for local volleyball enthusiasts, there will be a link to beach volleyball.
Izak Carracher and his partner Mark Nicolaidis will compete on the sand under the Eiffel Tower as first-time Olympians after winning the Asian Continental Cup in China.
They survived three match points against their Chinese opponents to qualify for Paris.
Carracher is the son of Volleyball Australia president Craig Carracher, who has family in the Goroke region of the Wimmera.
Carracher and Nicolaidis are in Pool A of the main draw, while fellow Australians Tom Hodges and Zac Schubert are in Pool C.
Hodges started his volleyball career in Melbourne playing for State League club Melbourne Uni Renegades while Schubert learnt his volleyball while growing up in Loxton, in country South Australia.
The Swedish pair of David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig are the top seeds are in Pool A, while the Tokyo gold medalists Norway's Christian Sorum and Anders Mol are in Pool C.
There will be plenty of interest in the women's beach volleyball with Australian pair Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho Del Solar back, aiming to go one better than their silver medal in Tokyo.
Mariafe and Taliqua caught the attention of the Australian public on their way towards that silver medal in Tokyo gaining valuable prime time television exposure, giving the sport that much needed boost.
The gold medal-winning pair from Tokyo won't be participating in Paris, so the top seeds are the Brazilian pairing of Ana Patricia Silva and Eduarda Santos Duda, with the Australian girls going in ranked fourteen.
While there will be plenty of interest on the sand, there will be just as much interest in the South Paris Arena, where the indoor volleyball will be held.
Tokyo gold medalists France in the men's and the USA in the women's both favoured to make it through to the second round.
Australia didn't qualify for Paris, and Volleyball Australia is now setting its sights on Los Angeles in 2028 and, more importantly, Brisbane (hopefully) in 2032.
France, Poland and Japan are the three highly favoured teams to progress in the men's draw, with Brazil, Italy and France in the women's.
Players to watch in the men's draw include Jean Patry and Earvin N'Gapeth from France, Bartosz Kurek from Poland, Ran Takahashi and Yuji Nishida from Japan.
On the women's side of the draw, Italian Paola Egonu is ranked the best player in women's world volleyball, and she will carry her nation's hopes on her broad shoulders.
The experienced Brazilian pair of Gabi and Roberta are good to watch, along with Karakurt from Turkey and American pair Dana Rettke and Anne Drews.
Volleyball has been in the Olympics since 1964, and beach volleyball was admitted in 1996.
The crowd involvement at the games, no matter whether it's indoor or on the sand, brings enormous energy and entertainment for viewers, and with the ever-expanding platforms available now, enthusiasts can watch all the time, which is a tremendous boost for all sports, not just volleyball.
