'Something I've been dreaming about my whole life'; Bond makes AFL debut

Wimmera footballer Hugh Bond said it was "a dream come true" to make his AFL debut.
Drafted to Adelaide in the 2022 national draft, Bond ran out for his first AFL match in round 18 on Saturday, July 13, as the Crows defeated St Kilda 10.11 (71) - 5.9 (39).
"It was a pretty exciting time for all involved," Bond said.
"It was so good to bring my family and friends along with me as well, and that was such a surreal moment when I was out there."
Although he could not pinpoint an exact moment it sunk that we would be making his debut, Bond described how he felt after he was told the news at training.
"Even just then, it was just like, here it is, I've been dreaming about this whole life," he said.
"Now, here's my chance to prove to everyone that I'm up to the level and I'm here to play and stay."
Describing himself as "more of a lockdown player", Bond held Saints forward Jack Higgins to seven disposals in round 18 before he spent time on Essendon star Zach Merrett in Adelaide's round 19 victory.
"I think I'm a pretty competitive player; I pride myself on that and winning the hardball," he said.
"Also being very diligent to my role and trying to lock people down and take them out of the game."
In the lead up to his AFL debut, Bond had played 12 SANFL matches and averaged 12.5 disposals and 1.8 tackles during the 2024 season.
It was the last month of his time in the SANFL that he thought he could get a chance to break into the Crows' senior side.
"I think I had a reasonable stretch of games, maybe four weeks in a row, where I thought, if I keep playing like this, I might have a chance," Bond said.
"[I was] trying to just knock on the door and try and bust it down and get into the side.
"[I was] Just hoping and then obviously, got my chance, which I'm very grateful for, and then going out there and trying to earn the boys' respect as well as the coaches.
In the lead-up to his debut, the advice to Bond was just about keeping it simple.
"They just said, go out there and play how you normally do and trust the process," he said.
"Everyone was really supportive of me, all the older players and the leaders. And then even some of the younger boys have already played a lot of games because we have a very strong younger group of boys."
Looking at the rest of 2024, Bond hopes to improve both on and off the field.
"Just to keep growing as a player and a person off the field as well, and to play consistent footy and to try and stay in the team as long as possible this season would be lovely," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.