Horsham Rural City Council passes 2024-25 budget with narrow 4-3 decision

The Horsham Rural City Council has narrowly adopted its budget for 2024-2025, passing the delayed document by a 4-3 vote.
The two-hour meeting on Monday, July 22, saw a lengthy debate from all seven councillors.
Councillors were worried about the cost of living crisis and the legality of passing a document that should have been passed before June 30, 2024.
On June 17, the Horsham Rural City Council announced it sought an extension from Victorian local government minister Melissa Horne to finalise its budget on July 22.
However, Ms Horne had yet to reply in writing.
Chief executive Sunil Bhalla said while the council's request was not granted, he did not envision any ramifications.
Cr Penny Flynn asked what the consequences would be if the councillors did not pass the already delayed budget at the July 22 meeting.
"What are the consequences? Well, I can't answer that, but I can say it would be a breach of the act (Local Government Act 2020)," Mr Bhalla said.
Mayor Robyn Guilline and councillors Flynn, Les Power and Bob Redden voted in favour of the budget, while councillors Ian Ross, Claudia Haenel and David Bowe opposed it.
Cr Bowe said he was disappointed with the overall budget process.
"The differential rates need to be more balanced to avoid placing an ... burden on any single sector," he said.
"It is critical to ensure transparency and fairness in the rate setting process."
He said the proposed council rates, fees, and charges don't align with the community's best interests.
"The process lacked transparency," he said.
Cr Flynn said the cost of living crisis impacted urban ratepayers, too.
"I keep hearing about our famers and I am seriously concerned that we never give any time or air to the people who live in town," she said.
"Many people in our community are doing it tough. We, as councillors, need to make decisions in the best interest of the whole community.
"There may be parts of the budget that we don't like, but it is our obligation to move the budget."
Cr Ross attempted to make a motion to amend the budget to "flex the differential to ensure that the farm and urban share of the rates remains the same percentage" as the 2023-24 budget.
While the Fair Go Rates System caps rates at 2.75%, rural rates would increase significantly inline with growing farmland valuations.
However, Cr Ross' motion was ruled as invalid.
The total revenue for the 2024-25 fiscal year was projected to be $64.946 million.
The budget indicated an overall surplus of $1.864 million; however, the underlying operating result, which excludes capital income used for operating expenses, shows a deficit of $4.550 million.
The council retained the additional "council funded" pensioner rebate amount of $50.
This rebate is the amount council funds over and above the Victorian government rebate offered to pensioners.
Mayor Robyn Gulline said the budget continued the council's focus on "core services, programs and infrastructure that are critical to building a healthy, sustainable, liveable and connected community".
"The rate cap has been set at 2.75 per cent by the Minister for Local Government and it is against this figure that the budget has been framed," she said.
"Despite facing both internal and external cost pressures, council continues to play a crucial role as the regional city for the western area of the state, providing quality services to more than just our own residents.
"We will spend more than $15 million on maintaining infrastructure including rural and urban roads.
"It's the fourth year in a row where more than $10 million has been allocated to our roads."
The mayor noted the "ongoing growth and development" within the community have increased costs.
"The 2024-2025 budget has been developed in accordance with the 2024-2025 Local Government Model Budget, which is published annually to assist councils in preparing their budgets in line with legislative and regulatory requirements," she said.
Revenue would raised through several key streams including rates and charges ($33.687 million), grants ($7.889 million), user fees and charges ($6.086 million) and statutory fees and fines ($1.036 million).
Other streams could include contributions, interest revenue, and gains on disposal of assets.
The total expenditure within the budget -25 is projected to be $63.082 million; this includes staff salaries and wages ($24.849 million) and capital works ($26.261 million).
