Horsham Cyclery excited for cycling spotlight at the Paris Olympics

As the world gears up for the 2024 Paris Olympics, one Horsham local is particularly excited about the spotlight on cycling, one of Australia's favourite Olympic sports.
Damien Cook, owner of Horsham Cyclery, eagerly anticipates the Olympic Games, especially following the recent conclusion of the Tour de France.
Mr Cook hopes these major sporting events will rekindle Horsham's enthusiasm for cycling as the warmer weather approaches.
Mr Cook said the annual Tour doesn't give his business and the sport the boost in interest it used to as the local cycling scene has 'died down', but he maintains there are plenty of passionate riders in Horsham.
"[The Tour de France] creates a little bit of interest, it might not be interest in road riding or anything, but interest in just getting back on the bike." he said.
"Spring's coming around soon, it creates that little bit [of interest], now with the Olympics not far away as well ... it could make a bit of a spark."
Mr Cook also points to the Olympics to highlight the malleability of Cycling as a sport in addition to road and track racing.
"It could be BMX, it could be triathlons, it could be road riding. There is mountain biking in the Olympics as well," he said.
"So there's a whole big avenue that opens up there."
Horsham has a strong history in cycling.
Jason Niblett is a track cyclist from Horsham who has gone on to ride in the Commonwealth Games, the World Cup and the Oceania Games and he now works as a coach with the Japanese Keirin Association.
Horsham's Tim Decker has been a long serving coach of Australia's endurance team, that included the Rio and Tokyo Olympics.
"We do have a big backgrounds with racing, whether it's local guys, or guys who have come here and raced," said Cook.
"As a junior we had Cadel Evans come and do the state titles for the time trial here. So [Horsham's] had a lot of history."
Mr Cook is also a former racer from Horsham.
"I was based in Belgium, racing for a small team," he said.
He started cycling as a 12-year-old and has dedicated his life to the sport.
"I've just always had that passion for bikes and riding," he said.
Mr Cook initially worked at Horsham Cyclery under its previous owner Merv Thompson before buying the business more than a decade ago.
"I love bike racing regardless, if I can make a career [out of it], whether it's racing or working around bikes, that's where the passion is," he said.
"Now I'm not riding as much as I used to be, but hopefully now I can pass on my experience and guide people, and help them out with bits and pieces where I can.
"People that enjoy it and want to get into it, but are scares to start off, we can work around that sort of thing, because there are stepping stones to doing that."
