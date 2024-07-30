International interest in Dimboola business, hats off to new beginings

With retirement looming and opportunity ahead, Dimboola's Pauline Thomson embarked on a millinery adventure and created her successful home-based business, Hats by Pollyanna.
Interest from overseas and interstate has grown quickly.
Since her launch three years ago, eight of her creations have been worn at Royal Ascot, five at Ireland's famous Irish Derby, and many local and interstate events.
Initially self-taught, Ms Thomson inherited her mother's interest in dressmaking and fashion.
"I learned a lot from my mother. She taught me about fashion and color and how to combine those for the best effect. She was a style icon in her own right," Ms Thomson said.
The internet was a great resource, but Ms Thomson has also taken several professional classes in millinery from Harrow-born Neil Grigg, a successful milliner now based in Sydney.
"My interest in pursuing a career in hats and headwear was sparked when I worked in aged care.
"I made hats for the facility residents to wear on Melbourne Cup Day each year.
"One of the residents, 101 years old, asked me to make her a winning hat. She won the Best Hat of the Day award that year and was thrilled.
"I saw how much fun that was and how much pleasure it brought them all, and my interest in pursuing millinery grew from there," she said.
Since retiring from careers in retail, disability, and aged care three years ago, she has built a successful business that has taken over the loungeroom, now her showroom, in the family home.
The showroom is open by appointment for visitors to try on and discuss their needs.
Hats can be made to order, and each one on display is an individual creation; no two are the same.
"I may make similar styles, but the colours and fabrics differ. No one will arrive at an event with an identical hat as someone else, and that's the beauty of what I do.
"Every hat has its own story and is an individual creation," Ms Thomson said.
For Steampunk, Bridgeton, or Forbidden Forest followers, there are creations to suit any costume, or one can be made to order from your fabric to match your outfit.
She said, "Strolling the promenade during the bi-annual Dimboola Steampunk Festival wearing a Hats by Pollyanna creation would be the perfect addition to anyone's costume."
Fashions on the Field entrants in the season's race meets can be assured their creations will stand out, and racegoers can also expect to be heads above everyone else.
"My aim in making each creation a one-off is to make the wearer feel unique.
"Many styles can be worn by men or women, especially the Steampunk range, which includes a vibrant top hat category."
Ms Thomson said she also follows social trends, especially those related to festivals, race meets, weddings, and deb balls.
The wedding party, brides, and bridesmaids are catered for, and made-to-match wear can be created for the occasion.
"I also have a range of simple hair ornaments for bridesmaids and guests. I try to cater to all needs.
"People may think having an individual piece created is expensive, but my prices are all within the general retail price range and affordable," she said.
Hats by Pollyanna is a wordplay in the owner's name, Polly, which is short for Pauline.
However, Eleanor H. Porter, author of The Pollyanna novel, published in 1913, created the optimistic heroine whose glad approach to life became a classic, a similar approach to that of the creator of Hats by Pollyanna.
You'll be glad you visited before your next special occasion.
Hats by Pollyanna is on facebook.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.