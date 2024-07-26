WFNL round 14 teams: injuries force Minyip Murtoa into mass changes

Dusty Cross, Tim Mackenzie, Brylie Cameron, Oscar Gawith, Josh Roman and Warwick Stone are all unavailable.
Of the inclusions, club junior Xavier Shevlin and Colby Edford will be making their debuts.
While veteran John Delahunty will play his first senior match since round four.
Southern Mallee's lone change sees Thomas Long return for the first time since round three in place of Declan Brown.
Horsham and Nhill have taken continuity into its match at City Oval.
Demons' tall Rhys Barber replaces Sam Bigham, whilst the Tigers travel to Horsham unchanged after its round 13 win.
Ararat has bolstered its defensive stocks for its home clash against the Horsham Saints.
Sam Cronin, Alex Van Opstal and emerging talent James Jennings all return to the side.
The Saints have made one change, with Rory Cameron making his senior debut in place of Daniel Ervin.
Cameron has been named in the best on seven occasions and kicked four goals in 12 matches in the reserves this season.
The Burras have lost several experienced players for its trip to Hopetoun to face the Thunder.
Dusty Cross, Tim Mackenzie, Brylie Cameron, Oscar Gawith, Josh Roman and Warwick Stone are all unavailable.
Of the inclusions, club junior Xavier Shevlin and Colby Edford will be making their debuts.
While veteran John Delahunty will play his first senior match since round four.
Southern Mallee's lone change sees Thomas Long return for the first time since round three in place of Declan Brown.
In: James Jennings, Sam Cronin, Alex Van Opstal.
Out: Hugh Toner, Flynn Toner, Xavier McLoughlan.
Lineup: Henry Shea, Brody Griffin, Alan Batchelor, Tom Williamson, Matt Spalding, Ben Taylor, James Jennings, Baydn Cosgriff, Sam Cronin, Izaiyah Turner, Pat Toner, Tom Mills, Jack Ganley, Sonny Kettle, Alex Van Opstal, Jake Robinson, Jacob Bates, Adam Haslett, Ethan Summers, Cody Lindsay, Luke Spalding,
Lineup: Not yet named
In: Rhys Barber.
Out: Sam Bigham.
Lineup: Corey Williams, Archie Elliott, Tyler Blake, Hugo Papst, Ryan Kemp, Jasper Gunn, Brody Pope, Lachlan Hobbs, Billy Carberry, Sam Bigham, Jack Dalziel, Sam Janetzki, Jordan Motton, Allistair McKinnon, Ben Lakin, Sid Hernon, Matthew Long, Cullen Williams, Zak Smith, Harvey Gunn, Jeremy Kemp.
In: Rory Cameron.
Out: Daniel Ervin.
Lineup: Judd Wright, Pat Knott, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Jordy Keyte, Alexander McRae, Nathan Koenig, Corey Morgan, William Taylor, Codi Kenny, Max Bryan, Cody Bryan, Becker Irwin, Adrianne Lupton, Will Tickner, Bailey Taylor, Jack Henry, Mitch Martin, William Slatter.
In: Seth Talbot, John Delahunty, Will Gellatly, Jordan Weyburg, Colby Edford, Xavier Shevlin.
Out: Dusty Cross, Tim Mackenzie, Brylie Cameron, Oscar Gawith, Josh Roman, Warwick Stone.
Lineup: Kade Petering, Jye Walter, Wilson Mitchell, Jae McGrath, Tim McIntyre, Nic Ballagh, Tanner Smith, Samuel Griffiths, Nick Cushing, Rhys Pidgeon, Seth Talbot, Lachlan Johns, Lachlan Jordan, Luke Fisher, Jake Leith, John Delahunty, Will Gellatly, Charlie Gibson, Jordan Weyburg, Colby Edford, Xavier Shevlin.
In: N/A
Out: N/A
Lineup: Daniel Batson, Drew Schneider, Jarryd Dahlenburg, Mitch Dahlenburg, Lucas Dahlenburg, Liam Albrecht, Xavier Bone, Jake McQueen, Jordan Zeitz, Jake Harrap, Matt Kennedy, Wallace Wheaton, Angus Wheaton, Dylan Ridding, Jack Mason, Darcy Honeyman, Glen Saniong, Patrick Purcell, Joshua Lees, Deek Roberts, Nathan Alexander.
In: Thomas Long.
Out: Declan Brown.
Lineup: Jake Garvey, Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Liam Nelson, Jackson Fisher, William Fisher, Xavier Oakley, Angus McSweyn, Sam White, Lou White, Thomas Schumann, Kieran Delahunty, Kai Sheers, Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Thomas Long, Thomas Clarke, Leigh Stewart, Tobias Fisher, Ben McGee, Tim Sanford.
Not yet named.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.