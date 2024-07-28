PNG AFL Academy graduate Saniong says it 'feels like I'm home' at Nhill

Over halfway into his second season with the Nhill Tigers, Papua New Guinea national Glen Saniong is well and truly settled into the club and community.
The electric small forward has kicked 11 goals from nine games and has been named in the best on five occasions.
"Coming back this year and having Jake [McQueen] come in as a coach has been good," Saniong said.
"I'm finding footy pretty good this year. Everyone has been busy playing their role and looking at the end of the games; we're coming away with good wins."
In 2023, Saniong had a friend, Kelly Kaugla, with him, but he returned this season by himself and has since put all his energy into football.
"I'm here for a reason, and that's footy. I've got to give whatever I've got and play good football, and under Jake's coaching, it's going pretty good," he said.
"Even though I'm away from home, everyone is looking out for me, and it makes me feel pretty good.
"I just feel like I'm home and [able to be] giving it all I've got."
That translates on the field, enabling Saniong to play his natural game as he knows his teammates "have his back."
Before moving to Australia, Saniong played cricket and soccer before he was part of the AFL Papua New Guinea Academy.
Seeing past academy members come back and share their experiences urged Saniong to follow the same path.
"I can see the part where [football was] setting them up and then coming to Australia... I was like, I'm going to do that."
"And then that motivates me. But then, seeing them coming back to the community, they're just like role models, and everyone looks up to them."
Before moving to Nhill, Saniong played two seasons in Queensland, which included the under-16 National Championships in 2019.
McQueen is thrilled with what Saniong has bought to the squad.
"He's been a ripper. His attack on the footy and tackle pressure [have been great]," McQueen said.
"With his running as well, he's easily the quickest guy out there every week. It's been great to have him back this year."
