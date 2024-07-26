HDFNL round 15 teams: Roos lose Pekin, Swifts and Bombers load up guns

Nick Pekin has been left of the Harrow Balmoral team list for round 15 of the HDFNL. The side plays Natimuk United on Saturday, July 27, but will likely have plenty of depth to hold off the last-placed Rams.
The Rams welcome back young guns Archie Sudholz and Kane Bates Russell.
Noradjuha Quantong is all guns blazing, as it welcomes back Brock Orval to take on the Swifts.
Although the Baggies are leaving little to chance as playing coach and ruckman Hargreaves comes back into the line up.
Taylors Lake is dealing with a raft of changes, headlined by the exclusion of playing coach Justin Beugelaar.
The Laharum Demons have made five changes to its list, including the inclusion of 300-gamer Hamish Roberts.
Rupanyup has made five changes, with Connor Weidemann returning to GWV Rebels duty while Cam Weston and Kieran Sait are both missing from the list.
Pimpinio keeps things consistent, with the return of Dylan Bates the side's only change.
Ins: Stuart McFarlane, Mitchell Grant, Joshua Grant
Outs: Nick Pekin, Scott Addinsall, Alex Rees
Line up: Matt Jones, Willam Plush, Michael Close, Dalton Burns, Peter Staude, Josh Dawson, Ethan Appleton, Will Burbury, Jai Thompson, Rhys Daffey, Clinton Robinson, George Austin, Stuart McFarlane. Anthony Close, Maddox Blake, Lachlan Stevenson, Cody Deutscher, Brody Devlin, Mitchell Grant, Joshua Grant, Ben Hanrahan
Ins: Jack Brain, Matthew Magee
Outs: Matt Nield, Deacon Briggs
Line up: Isaiah Adams, Josh Milbourne, Doug Grinning, Luke Byrne, Aiden Richardson, Andrew Devereaux, Ben Lawson, Brodie Pitt, Patrick Mills, Charlie Millar, Jake Mills, Louis Beddison, Jakob Butcher, Angus Tickner, Deacan Campbell, Vincent Macalinga, Jack Brain, Brodi Dolan, Matt Nield, Mitchell Mills, Matthew Magee, Dylan Avery
Ins: Ethan Freemantle, Joel Wagg
Outs: Toby Mulraney, Nathan Barr
Line up: Koby Goodlet, Lochlyn Hahne, Ethan Freemantle, Tyson Mitchell, Luke Bennett, Joel Wagg, Dylan Natt, Jack Stimson, Billy King, Sam Vivian, James White, Hamish Bennett, Jonty Brown, Charlie Maddern, Jock Maddern, Patrick Munn, Fraser Bothe, Kyle Kuchel, Daniel White, Harley Bennell, Corey Natt
Ins: Astrin Morrison, Riley Lenehan, Oliver Sykes, Harry Miller, Hamish Roberts
Outs: Pat Lattanzio, Jackson Price, Phillip Butsch, Josh Hutchinson
Line up: Astrin Morrison, Connor Walsh, Reuben Elliot, Riley Lenehan, Alec McCallum, Robbie Miller, Daniel Easson, Sean Wouters, Reuben Launder, Angus Atchison, Oliver Sykes, Ryan Thomas, Brett Ervin, Cody Richards, Thomas Doyle, Jarrod Kemp, Ambrose Launder, John Doyle, Shannon Argall, Harry Miller, Hamish Roberts
Ins: Kane Bates Russell, Archie Sudholz
Outs: Korey Foster-Mermer, Simon Mentz
Line up: Jonathan Lovel, Callum Cameron, Kaiden Sudholz, Matthew Lee, Adam Coutts, Kane Bates Russell, Liam Klowss, Kyah Wilkinson, Joey Nagorka, Zachary Smith, Cody Frizon, Callum Hayes, Archie Sudholz, Ned Glascott, Lochie Ricketts, Daniel Werner, Tyler Coutts, Dylan Newell, Ben Garwood, Jett Munn, Corey Longmuir
Ins: Brock Orval, Brandon Ellis
Outs: Colby Wilde, Alex Ross
Line up: Harley Pope, Judah Hobbs, Declan Bushy, James Hallett, Ash Lawson, Jayden Besford, Riley Dunlop, Jason Kerr, Jack Vague, Zachary Kelly, Dawson Cross, Brock Orval, Connor O'Beirne, Dyson Parish, Damian Cameron, Nigel Kelly, Brayden Carra, Jack McRae, Brandon Ellis, James Gregg, Levi Mock
Ins: Dylan Bates
Outs: Mitchell Fromm
Line up: Keegan King, Mackay Baker, Nick Groves, Dylan Bates, Ryder Cerny, Adam Westley, Tadgh McGrath, Jason Westley, Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Matthew Rosier, Brock Hamerston, Dylan Arnott, Jye Brown, Jordan Barnett, Noah Jacobson, Thomas Naylor, Thomas Baker, Liam Pfeiffer, Braydon Witney, Tyler Filcock, Dylan Thomas
Ins: Lachlan Holm, Joshua Bolitho, Bailey Rothall, Tom Arthur, Jakob Davis
Outs: Cam Weston, Kieran Sait, Connor Weidemann, Thomas Morgan. Blake Downer
Line up: Angus Burns, Kane Timmins, Daniel Schaper, Blake Turner, Bill Hansen, Brayden Ison, Riley Downer, Lachlan Holm, Joshua Bolitho, Mitchell Gleeson, Bailey Rothall, Angus Adams, Tom Arthut, Charlie Taylor, Oliver Garth Lindsay, Jimmy Finnigan, Chris Schaper, Jakob Davis, Scott Niewand, Max Sudholz, Hugo Jenke
Ins: Brett Hargreaves
Outs: Matthew Bourke
Line up: Kobe Lowe, Kurt Bruechert, Bourke Nicholls, Chris Freeman, Angus Murray, Liam Scott, Tallis Miles, Joseph Martin, Paul Summers, Noah Stirling, Brett Hargreaves, Ryan Folkes, Mack Padley, Cameron Wickham, Scott Carey, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Paul Enriquez, Brodie Kindred, Andrew Cameron, Chevy Elliot, Liam Freeman
Ins: Brody Faull, Mitchell Crough, Matthew White, Arjai Johnston, Sam Peachey, Marc Davey, Beau Monaghan
Outs: Billy Finnigan, Trae Martin, Connor Healy, Justin Berugelaar, Jake Parfett, Tyson Kidney, James Dixon, Hayden Jamieson, Matthew Millward, Caleb Bond
Line up: Brayden Gebert, Brody Faull, Ryan Gerbert, Mitchell Crough, Bray Cullinan, Matthew White, Michael Graham, Koby Westerland, Samuel Rintoule, Hunter Campey, Thomas Clugston, Arjai Johnston, Coby Mines, Connor Schiller, Sam Peachey, Marc Davey, Bredan Healy, Beau Monaghan
