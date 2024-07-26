WFNL schedule change creates possible clash with HDFNL grand final

The Wimmera Football Netball League has announced significant changes to its 2025 season, including a shift of its preliminary final to a Saturday, creating a potential clash with the HDFNL's grand final.
WFNL chairperson, Peter Ballagh said the Sunday preliminary final has been a contentious issue for several years.
"The argument is that lots of clubs now have lots of travellers," he said.
Ballagh said a lot of players now are needing to go back to Melbourne or even travel interstate after football finishes on a Sunday night. And, then they have to front up again the following Saturday.
"[This] just squares us up to probably where we need to be," he said.
Recent preliminary finals winners Ararat and Minyip Murtoa led the charge in the boardroom for the change, and when it looked likely to pass, the league made sure to publish the changes as early as possible.
"We wanted to make sure that we got that out as early as possible to give all parties the opportunity to adjust around it, because we knew it was going to be a little bit contentious," Mr Ballagh said.
The response to the change from the HDFNL and its clubs has not been favourable.
"They're entitled to do what they want with their league," said HDFNL chairperson Rosemary Langley.
Ms Langley said it would be disappointing to see the clash split the crowds expected at these finals games.
"[In the] Wimmera Mallee, we're not that big of an area," she said.
"So people will just choose to go to whichever league they support, and the general public will choose whichever one they want to go to as well."
Regardless of the change, Ms Langley doesn't expect the WFNL's schedule change to effect how the HDFNL plans its 2025 finals series.
"We've got to sit down and look at that, all options are open every year when we do, so we may have to think outside the square. But at this point we haven't thought about that greatly," Ms Langley said.
"The Wimmera [League] has given us plenty of time to look at it and think about it, but we're actually just really focused on our finals series for this year at this point."
Ms Langley said the HDFNL will look to release its 2025 draw in November.
Clashing finals fixtures is nothing new for AFL Regional Manager Wimmera Mallee and Sunraysia Ange Ballinger.
"With the role I have in Sunraysia, I get to see other models," Ms Ballinger said.
"Last year, I went to the Milewa grand final in Lake Cullulleraine, and it was played on the same day as the preliminary final of the [Sunraysia Football League].
"That was kind of unusual because I'm used to seeing separate fixturing down here.
"What my experience is telling me in the role is that anything is possible, and anything is okay, and really what we want to do at AFL Victoria is to make sure that the leagues have the autonomy to do what they think is best for them."
