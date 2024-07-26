Sold out: more than 15,000 tickets sell for 2024's One Night Stand

Tickets for the One Night Stand music festival in Warrnambool sold out in less than 24 hours.
It was revealed the city had been selected as the venue for the triple j concert on Thursday, July 25, 2024.
Head of triple j Lachlan Macara said the tickets were snapped up fast.
"We're thrilled that more than 15,000 tickets have been snapped up so quickly by the people of Warrnambool and other music fans around the country," Mr Macara said.
"This response shows the demand regional audiences have for live Australian music and reaffirms triple j's unwavering commitment to both.
"We're grateful to do this while raising critical funds for the Australian music industry charity, Support Act."
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said it was great to hear so may people wanted to attend the concert.
"It's really great to see all these amazing artists coming to the south-west," Cr Blain said.
"They were expecting to sell 10,000 tickets and they sold 15,000, which is great."
The concert will be hosted at Friendly Societies Park on September 14.
One Night Stand, which will make a triumphant return following a five-year hiatus, is an annual music festival held in various regional cities and towns that is promoted and organised by the national youth radio station.
Australian singer-songwriters G Flip and Ruel were announced as the headliners earlier this week, alongside producer and DJ What So Not, singer-songwriter Thelma Plum, Sycco, DICE, and a triple j Unearthed competition winner.
The national broadcaster received more than 2000 submissions from punters, artists, council members, mayors, and local community members who wanted their town to host the gig.
The broadcaster also announced on Thursday the More Than A One Night Stand Sessions - a three-day event offering regional and remote artists, industry and communities the chance to get skilled up by some of the best in the music industry.
Kicking off on Thursday, September 12, at The Lighthouse Theatre, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in panel discussions, songwriting workshops, industry forums and more.
The event will mark the 20th anniversary of the concert which first debuted in Natimuk, Victoria, in July 2004 and featured well-known acts Grinspoon, The Dissociatives and Eskimo Joe.
It returned for another gig in a new city every year until 2020 when a planned event was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The most recent edition was held in South Australia's Lucindale in 2019.
