Seven-goal final term sees Horsham home against in-form Tigers | WFNL R14

A seven-goal final term saw Horsham solidify fourth spot on the ladder with a 16.9 (105) - 11.5 (71) win against Nhill in round 14 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 27.
Despite a strong finish in the forward half, Demons senior coach Jordyn Burke believed his sides' defensive performance laid the platform.
"The biggest thing for me was that we just stayed defensively strong and one-on-one. That was fantastic," Burke said.
"We trust [that we could] run the game out, and we were able to get offensive after that."
Billy Carberry started forward and added a taller dimension to the Demons' forward line, whilst Jack Dalziel and Rhys Barber impressed in defence.
"I thought he [Dalziel] played really well. Jack's footy is going from strength to strength this year," Burke said.
After early territory, Horsham kicked the first goal against the breeze at City Oval.
Brody Pope took advantage inside the forward 50 and kicked on the run.
Nhill replied with its first through Drew Schneider.
In the 15th minute of the first term, Jarryd Dahlenburg was yellow-carded for a tackle on Sam Janetzki, who would not return due to concussion.
The Tigers added two goals to one in the remainder of the term and led by 13 points at the first change.
Horsham dominated territory early in the second term but couldn't capitalise until Ryan Kemp poked home a goal from close range after six minutes.
Nhill added two of the last three goals of the term through former Demon Deek Roberts and led by three points at the long break.
Forward pressure from Nhill was the catalyst for the first goal of the second half.
Mitch Dahlenburg converted the set shot from close range.
Horsham dominated the third term against the breeze with four goals before a late Schneider goal reduced the Demons' lead to 10 at the last change.
It took Nhill less than a minute to break through as Glen Saniong held a strong contested mark.
Jake McQueen's snap from the forward pocket gave Nhill back the lead after five minutes.
Corey Williams immediately put the home side back in front.
The home side did not look back as it kicked seven of the last eight goals.
Ryan Kemp finished with five goals for the home side.
Nhill had four multiple-goal kickers.
The Eagles have claimed its first win of the season after an 11.9 (75) - 7.11 (53) victory against Dimboola.
A four-goal second term gave Warrack a nine-point lead at the long break, an advantage maintained at the last change.
The home side added four goals to two in the final term to ensure victory.
Kyle Cheney, Ryan McKenzie and Riley Morrow kicked two goals.
Morrow was joined atop the best by Matthew Penny.
Jackson Calder and Jack Landt added two goals for the Roos.
Ben Miller and Landt featured in the best.
In tough scoring conditions, the Rats defeated the Horsham Saints 6.14 (50) - 3.9 (27) at Alexandra Oval.
The home side led by one point at the long break but kicked three goals to one in the second half.
Tom Williamson was the game's only multiple-goal kicker.
Ben Taylor and Henry Shea featured in Ararat's best.
The Saints had three individual goal-kickers.
Becker Irwin and Will Taylor finished atop the best.
Southern Mallee kept Minyip Murtoa goalless in the second half in a 9.13 (67) - 6.7 (43) win at Hopetoun Recreation Reserve.
The Burras led by 10 points at the long break but conceded five second-half goals.
Thomas Clarke kicked three goals for the Thunder.
Lou White and Sam White finished atop the best.
Minyip Murtoa had six individual goal-kickers, including debutant Xavier Shevlin
Luke Fisher and Kade Petering featured in the best.
