New attitude propels Bombers to big win says coach Cameron | HDFNL round 15

The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers may have been outmatched on paper, but a dogged performance from the boys in the red sash forced the black, white and teal to make the return trip empty handed in round 15 of the HDFNL.
As the clock ticked down to full time the rain came pouring, and with it came hail, but the Bombers were unfazed, with the victory assured.
At the final siren the Bombers were ahead 12.9 (81) - 7.11 (53).
Noradjuha Quantong coach Damien Cameron said the result was massive for his side and highlighted a change in attitude that has brought this result.
"The eye-opener a couple of weeks ago against Harrow Balmoral had probably been a turning point," Cameron said.
In round 12, Noradjuha Quantong suffered a 106-point loss to the ladder-leading Southern Roos.
"We've changed a few things, changed our mindset a bit, and we're trying to move forward with confidence," he said.
"It's huge to knock off the [Swifts], and hopefully that's a sign of things to come."
Often slow starters in matches, the Bombers have not been unaccustomed to being put on the back foot early in games, particularly against strong opposition.
But, against the Swifts in round 15, Noradjuha Quantong had no such issue.
The Bombers were first to strike and it took more than 10 minutes for the Baggies to strike back.
And, while the scored remained tight until the final quarter, Noradjuha Quantong never gave up its lead.
"I think that was a whole part of it," said Cameron.
"[Swifts' are] a great team, they've got an unreal midfield, Summers kicks a lot of goals, and their backline runs off a lot, they've got a great team.
"If we came here and waited to see what happened, that might cause a slow start, whereas if we come in on our front foot saying we can beat them and come out firing, it can go a long way to beating those sides."
Cameron credited the Swifts' structures and spread of quality players.
"They're always going to get on a run here and there and they are a side, that can probably kick four or five quick goals if you're not on guard," Cameron said.
"So, our boys were unreal, [Swifts] might have had two or three patches where they look really dangerous and we were able to nullify them a little bit, and our boys did an awesome job."
Noradjuha Quantong's physicality and command in the contest were also key in the Bombers' victory according to Cameron.
"They wanted to win the footy, win the contest, win your one-on-ones, then you start ticking all those little boxes and that results in wins like this."
The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers were not the only side to claim an upset victory on the weather effecterd Saturday in round 15.
Kaniva Leeor United and Kalkee both claimed wins against more favoured sides.
Hosting Rupanyup at Kaniva Recreation Reserve, the Cougars kicked five goals in the final quarter to claim a narrow come from behind win, 10.8 (68) - 9.10 (64).
Meanwhile the Kees dominated the second half against Pimpinio to win 13.6 (84) - 6.11 (47).
Harrow Balmoral claimed the biggest win of the round, defeating the Natimuk United Rams 32.19 (211) - 5.1 (31).
Southern Roo's playing coach Jai Thompson topped the scoring with eight goals, while Cody Deutscher kicked six.
And, the Laharum Demons strong midfield propelled the side to a win against neighbouring rivals Taylors Lake at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve, 13.15 (93) - 4.8 (32).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.