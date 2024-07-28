Demons 'made to work for everything' in Nhill clash | WFNL round 14

Horsham has continued its winning run with a 55-37 win against Nhill in round 14 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 27.
Demons coach Ebonie Salter credited Nhill for its performance.
"It was tough; they were good and made us work for everything. But it didn't really feel like we lost control at any stage for that game," Salter said.
"It was good that we could just keep playing and still maintain that [control] and slowly build momentum."
Salter was pleased with how her side kept composed despite the momentum shifts.
"Just keeping our heads [was a positive]. It was quite an up-and-down game. There were lots of changes in momentum, and they took away a lot of our space through the centre third," she said.
According to Salter, starting on a damp court limited Horsham's ability to move the ball, but this changed as the game went on.
"As the court got a bit drier, we could start to lift our eyes, look long a bit more, and present a bit," she said.
"We're getting a good four quarters into our legs now, so I feel like that's where we start to pull away in the third and fourth quarters.
"So we just need to make sure we keep putting our foot on the pedal and not die off as our opposition start to fade away a little bit in those last quarters."
Both defences were strong early at City Oval.
Romi Miller pulled down rebounds in Horsham's defensive ring.
At the other end of the court, Emma Hawker made two intercepts in quick succession.
At the midpoint of the quarter, the Demons led by five goals before Nhill reduced the lead to one at the first change.
Horsham re-established a five-goal lead early in the second quarter.
The pace continued to quicken as the court dried.
Turnovers were created in the mid-court as the Demons led by 10 goals at half time.
Nhill came out and controlled the ball early in the third quarter.
Jessica Wilkie created turnovers as the Tigers looked to reduce the deficit.
However, Horsham withstood the early surge and led by 13 goals at the last change.
It was the Demons who controlled the ball early in the fourth quarter.
Horsham maintained its intensity throughout the term as it finished with an 18-goal win.
Imogen Worthy shot 41 goals for the home side.
Ruby James added 23 for Nhill.
The Burras have kept its finals hopes alive after a 55-46 win over the Thunder in Hopetoun.
Minyip Murtoa led by four goals at the first change before a game-high 16-goal second term.
The lead hovered around double digits as the Thunder could not reel in the visitors.
Burras coach Kirby Knight shot her second consecutive 40-goal game.
Tamika Mentha and Jo Griffiths were named in the best.
Steph Thomson added 21 goals for Southern Mallee as Abby White and Sydney Thorogood featured in the best.
Dimboola has lept back into the top three after a 49-26 victory against Warrack.
The Roos held a slender three-goal lead at quarter-time before it created a comfortable margin.
Nicole Polycarpou shot 29 goals for Dimboola.
Nicola Clyne added 16 for the Eagles.
Jorja Clode marked her return to the court for the first time since round nine as the Horsham Saints defeated Ararat at Alexandra Oval.
