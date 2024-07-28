Noradjuha Quantong claims strong win ahead of upcoming test | HDFNL R15

The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers have claimed victory in round 15 of the HDFNL against Stawell's Swifts, 53-32.
In a tight race for second, every match is important, with this victory giving the Bombers bags of momentum as a crucial test against the Rupanyup Panthers sits right around the corner.
Noradjuha Quantong's A grade netball coach Fiona Rowe said it was amazing to see her side secure such a positive result.
"The girls did such a good job," she said.
"[Swifts] are a very tough side, they're strong.
"But, we were really able to attack that ball and really hustle in defence.
"It was really good of the girls."
With an outside chance of playing finals still alive, The Swifts were giving nothing to their opponents despite being outmatched.
Rowe highlighted the Baggies defensive pressure as a challenge her side had to face.
She also applauded the black, white and teal's shooters.
"Their goalies don't miss, so [we were] just trying to limit their options," she said.
The Baggies went shot for shot with Noradjuha Quantong in the early minutes before the Bombers settled into the contest.
But, as the game drew on, the Bombers' lead only grew.
Rowe said quick ball movement was key to her side finding that competitive advantage, as well as finding that full 15 minute effort each quarter and getting around each other.
"The girls are so positive and encouraging towards one another, and they just keep going and keep hustling all the time," she said.
Next up for Noradjuha Quantong, a round 16 bye precedes the crucial clash with the Panthers, but Rowe is looking forward to the test.
"We're excited to see how we sit against them," she said.
"It was a far while ago that we played them, so we'll use the week off to recover and get ready to play them."
The Rupanyup Panthers round 15 match saw the side overcome a slow start to defeat the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars, 53-35.
At home at Kaniva Recreation Reserve, the Cougars led at the first break before the Panthers took the lead in the second and did not look back.
The Laharum Demons fell four goals short of entering triple figures as the ladder leaders stormed away with a 61-goal win, 96-35, against Taylors Lake at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve.
Laharum's goal shooter Caitlin Jones-Story had a particularly memorable afternoon on the court, shooting 83 goals, leaving her goal attack, Maddison Iredell only 13 for herself.
Kalkee also claimed a strong victory against the Pimpinio Tigers, 61-28.
The Kees took the lead early and controlled the game at Kalkee Recreation Reserve.
Lotus Martin shot 45 goals while it was the teams experienced leaders Clair McDonald and Penny Fisher who were named best on court.
And, Natimuk United also claimed victory in round 15, beating Harrow Balmoral at Balmoral Reserve, 46-29.
