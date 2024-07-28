Tigers give up pole position after Donald holds on for thrilling win

Finals are still three games away, but Donald will go into them full of belief that they can do some serious damage after causing a big upset on Saturday.
Since the opening weeks of the NCFL season, the grand final almost seemed set in stone between Birchip-Watchem and Sea Lake-Nandaly, but the Royals proved they're more than capable of taking it up to the league's two runaway clubs.
The Royals snuck home in a thriller on the Tigers home deck 9.4 (58) to 7.15 (57) to most likely lock away their place inside the top four.
Royals coach Josh Potter was thrilled with the season-defining win.
"We've been working hard on our brand of footy over the last few weeks, and we were able to execute it for three and a half quarters.
"Then the last 20 minutes, it was about holding on against the wind.
"They were coming hard, and if there had been another couple of minutes, the result might have been different."
The Royals led at every break including by three goals at the final change.
They failed to register any score in the last term but managed to hold on thanks to some poor conversion from the Tigers.
Livewire Tyson McKenzie looked the most likely to break the Royals' hearts and finished the day with three majors.
With 30 seconds remaining, the Tigers had a shot on goal to win or tie the match, but the kick fell short.
Dyson Bell-Warren and Jesse Wallin's run off half-back proved crucial, while Ryley Barrack returned to the side and was phenomenal with his intercept marking.
"As soon as we stopped their forward momentum, we rebounded, and they couldn't stop us for a fair chunk of the game," Potter said.
After keeping star forwards Ben Edwards (four) and Mitch Farmer (two) to lower-than-average goal tallies in the past month, youngster Logan Geddes ensured the Tigers Billy Mcinnes went goalless on Saturday.
Down the other end, another kid made his mark, with Noah Berry slotting three majors.
"Noah (Berry) is someone who can win you a game of his own boot," Potter said.
"Once he's leading at the footy, he's hard to stop, as he's got a big leap and solid hands.
"We've had a lot of injuries in the past two months.
"Daniel Pearce and James Wall are out for the year, and we've still got three more to come in, so these kids that have been playing through this period are starting to find their feet in senior footy."
Meanwhile, Boort and Wycheproof-Narraport's finals hopes appear dashed after the pair lost on Saturday.
The Magpies were defeated by 38 points at home to Birchip-Watchem, who reclaimed their place atop the ladder, while the Demons are now eight points behind a Wedderburn side that beat them 11.10 (76) to 7.7 (49).
In the final game of the round, arguably the league's form side, Nullawil, smashed Charlton 26.12 (168) to 3.7 (25).
