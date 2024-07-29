Clutch Miners come from the clouds to move into preliminary final

THE Ballarat Miners women are through to a preliminary final after a miraculous come-from-behind win over Knox.
With clutch last-quarter shooting from Mehyrn Kraker and massive three-pointer from Jaz Shelley with less than 30 seconds on the clock saw the Miners came from the clouds to win 77-73.
Warracknabeal's Chloe Bibby had a characteristically poor shooting performance, hitting 2 from 19; however, she could not miss from the free throw line, recording nine from nine, to finish with 14 points.
Bibby commanded the boards, recording a game high 16 rebounds, including six offensive rebounds.
For the first three quarters, Knox controlled the contest with Paige Bradley dominating the scoring and big centre, and former Miner, Alicia Froling controlling the boards, finishing the game with 15 in total.
The Miners closed to within six points at the last change having trailed by as much as 11 in the third quarter.
Early in the last quarter the home side found itself in foul trouble and every time they went to the line, they were able to hit the free throws to open up a cushion.
Knox had some chances in the dying stages, but Ballarat held firm for a remarkable win and a date with Keilor Thunder next weekend.
The Miners men meet Dandenong at Selkirk Stadium from 7.30pm.
Ballarat Miners 77 (M Kraker 21, J Shelley 19) def Knox (P Bradley 26, K Rowe 11)
