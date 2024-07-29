The Wimmera Mail-Times
sport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Clutch Miners come from the clouds to move into preliminary final

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
July 29 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Miners women chalk up another 'W' after thrilling come-from-behind win over Knox. Picture by Adam Trafford
The Miners women chalk up another 'W' after thrilling come-from-behind win over Knox. Picture by Adam Trafford

THE Ballarat Miners women are through to a preliminary final after a miraculous come-from-behind win over Knox.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.