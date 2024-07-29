Snow falls in the Grampians: Mount William covered in two inches of snow

The long wait is over. Snow has finally fallen in the Grampians.
As temperatures dipped below -1.5°C in some parts of the region, those hardy enough to brave the conditions were greeted with snow at Mount William.
Like the famous groundhog of Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, local snow lovers (chionophiles) were waiting for the annual announcement from Will Hudson.
The Pomonal resident and owner of Livefast Cafe owner in Halls Gap is often the first person to brave the elements and climb Mount William when others are rugged up in front of the heater.
"I took a stroll up Mt William tonight to see if the snow was falling, and it sure is, with approximately 5cm on the summit," he wrote in a Facebook post on July 27.
"Will it last to the morning? Absolutely, as it is still falling now with snow on the ground approximately 2 km below the Mt William carpark."
