The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property

The Great Resignation morphs into the Great Retention

By Gary Martin
July 29 2024 - 11:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Staff staying put is not always a sign of a great workplace. Picture Shutterstock
Staff staying put is not always a sign of a great workplace. Picture Shutterstock

The Great Resignation has finally taken an extended leave of absence, but the Great Retention is stepping in with a new set of challenges for our bosses to navigate.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.