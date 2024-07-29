Wimmera lost almost $32,000 daily on pokies as Victoria introduces reforms

More than $31,000 was spent on pokies every day in the Wimmera during the past 12 months.
The news comes as the Victorian government introduces its first phase of reforms to provide more safeguards for problem gamblers.
Statistics from the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission revealed Wimmera punters spent a staggering $11,641,002.59 on electronic gaming machines between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.
The figures represent a 0.21 per cent decrease from the 2022-23 financial year; however, this equated to $31,893.16 in daily losses.
Regionwide, $22,488,461.91 was lost in the past year or $61,612.22 daily.
State minister for Casino, Gaming and Liquor Regulation Melissa Horne announced on July 12 that pubs and clubs would be forced to close its gaming machine areas between 4-10am from Friday, August 30.
"Providing people with a break in play is an important gambling harm prevention measure - it gives people a chance to step out of the zone and consider how much time and money they're willing to lose," Ms Horne said.
"Victoria's enforcement of gaming room closure times will protect those most vulnerable to gambling-related harm."
While losses decreased across the Wimmera, one Horsham venue saw an increase in expenditure.
The Horsham Sports and Community Club recorded an increase of 6.19 per cent.
It raked in the most revenue during the fiscal year, spending $7,390,735.26, up from $6,960,225.80.
Unsurprisingly, it is also the venue with the most machines, with 86 of the Wimmera's 153 electronic gaming machines at the Baillie Street venue.
Losses at the Horsham RSL (36 EGM) and West Side Horsham (34 EGMs) dipped.
The RSL recorded a decrease of 6.75 per cent during the 2022/23 financial year ($2,294,600.32), while the Horsham Racecourse-based venue saw a 12.85 per cent decrease during the same time ($1,955,667.01).
Almost $150 million was lost at Horsham pokies in the past 16 years.
In the Northern Grampians Shire Council, $4,590,890.10 was lost during the 2023/24 financial year - $12,577.78 every day - while $6,256,569.22 was lost in the neighbouring Ararat Rural City Council ($17,141.29 per day).
Overall, $3.03 billion was wagered at Victoria's 26,194 pokies - more than $8.3 million every day.
Need to talk? Phone Gambler's Help on 1800 858 858, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.
