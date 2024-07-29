Tigers prevail, Thunderbirds and Jets impress | Wimmera hockey round-up

On a day marked by a mix of sunshine, showers, hail, and cold winds, Yanac witnessed some captivating hockey action on Saturday, July 27.
The matches featured a blend of predictable outcomes and surprising twists, keeping the race for the finals intriguing as the competition heats up.
The Tigers and Hoops renewed their decades-long rivalry with another stellar display of hockey.
Meanwhile, the Nhill Thunderbirds bolstered their late-season push for the finals with a crucial victory against the Roos.
The Jets also demonstrated their potential as serious contenders by defeating Kaniva, showing their strength when they field close to their best team.
The results in the Open competition reflected ladder positions, but the winning teams still had to play hard to earn the points.
The Yanac Tigers confirmed they are favourites for another premiership with a hard-fought victory over their closest challenger.
It was just a thirty-second lapse in the third quarter by the Hoops' defence that saw the Tigers pounce with a long pass to forward Brad Alexander, who scored what would be the only goal for the match.
For the rest of the game, it was a very even contest. Although the Tigers dominated the penalty corner count, the Hoops defenders were up to the challenge and repelled them all, and when the Hoops mounted an attack, the Tigers also held firm in defence.
Shaun Alexander and Zach Dorrington played well for the victors, and Tim Jorgensen and Hamish Wagenknecht served the Hoops well.
After a four-goal win over the Horsham Hurricanes, the Kaniva Cobras are now equal on points with the second-placed Hoops but remain in third spot on goal difference.
Kaniva got off to a flying start, converting a penalty corner just four minutes into the game, but Horsham was not to be outdone when Paul Mackereth replied, also from a penalty corner, to have the scores equal by quarter-time.
The Cobras regained the lead just before halftime and held it through a very even third period of play, and they kept up the pressure into the final quarter and extended their lead to three with another two more goals.
Jordan Clark finished with a hat-trick of goals, and Josh Bedford scored the other, and Lachie Mills joined these two as their best players. The Hurricanes' goal scorer, Mackereth, was named their best player, with Maddy Spano and Lee Marra, on loan from Nhill for the game, also playing well.
With the bye, the Nhill Rangers avoided the rough weather, and they would be happy with the Cobras' win as it keeps their slim chances of making the finals alive for another week, setting up a big game on Saturday against the Hurricanes, the team that they could overtake for a place in the finals.
The Nhill Thunderbirds remain in the race for the finals after a victory over the Dimboola Roos, which has put them just two points outside the top four.
Nhill controlled most of the play against an understrength Roos, but it was not until there were just seven minutes of play remaining that they scored their first goal, which they quickly followed with another to finish with two goals.
Jessica Rowe and Nancy Rowe scored the goals, with Chyna Kessler and Cally Shurdington playing well for the 'Birds and Jennie Hauselberger and Elizabeth Klinge standing out for the Roos.
The Horsham Jets are issuing a challenge to the dominance of the top two with a fighting one-goal victory over the second-placed Kaniva.
Having been unable to take advantage of a penalty stroke in the first quarter, the Jets did not make the same mistake when given another opportunity in the second, and Hannah Werner put the Jets ahead by halftime.
Throughout an even second half in which both teams created opportunities, neither team could score, leaving the Jets with the win, but it was not all bad news for Kaniva, as their defence held firm in field play and successfully defended twelve penalty corners for the match.
Werner played a solid game at centre half-back, and Maddy Spano gave the Jets some spark in the forward line, while Imogen Williams and Lisa Stimson played tirelessly in the forward line for Kaniva.
Yanac maintained their grip on the top of the ladder with a win over Warracknabeal, with Caitlyn Alexander leading the goalscoring with three goals and Erin Alexander contributing two. For Warrack, Ellie Williamson has assumed a leadership role in their midfield and is now regularly appearing amongst their best players. Clarice Bennett and Eddie Bull also put in determined performances.
Yanac is well-placed to remain on top of the ladder in the lead-up to the finals, but there is potential for the following four teams to finish anywhere from second to fifth. Warrack is out of the race for the finals but can still gain valuable experience for next season and influence where the teams above them finish.
The top three Under 16 teams continued their dominance over the lower half of the ladder, all recording comfortable victories.
The Kaniva Raiders defeated the Horsham Bombers, with Logan Krelle scoring three goals.
The Yanac Warriors overcame the Warrack Revengers, with Archie Zanker and Sean Pedie scoring three goals each. Deegan Clark was the leading goal scorer when the Nhill Leopards beat the Dimboola Kangaroos.
Although not much can now change on the Under 16 ladder, the minor premiership is still up for grabs.
The Warriors and Raiders will fill the top two positions, but their meeting next Saturday will decide which one finishes on top.
The Leopards and Bombers have confirmed that they will make up the top four, and the Kangaroos and Revengers are now out of the running for the finals and will play off in a big game this Saturday to decide what order they will finish in.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.