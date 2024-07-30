Netball pavilion to be ready by 2025 season after tender awarded

Locks Constructions has been awarded the contract to build Horsham City Oval's new community netball pavilion.
Despite challenges during the tender process, including rising construction industry costs, Horsham Rural City Council confirmed that the pavilion will adhere to its original design concept.
Chief executive Sunil Bhalla expressed satisfaction with the project's progress.
"The new pavilion promises to be a modern addition to the City Oval, featuring a curved facade that aligns with the two newly constructed netball courts," he said.
"While the design is contemporary, it complements the existing structures at the Oval, ensuring that it will fit nicely into its surrounds."
The tender process faced difficulties due to soaring construction costs, leading to three separate calls for tenders.
"The building's design was revisited and reworked to reduce cost while maintaining functionality," Mr Bhalla said.
"Most amendments related to structural steel elements, with some minor floor plan simplification.
"Our persistence has paid off and we are pleased to have reached this milestone on behalf of the Horsham community and key user groups, including the Horsham Demons Football and Netball Club and the Horsham City Netball Association."
The project is scheduled for completion midway through the 2025 Wimmera Football and Netball League season.
The multi-use pavilion and its surrounding landscaping feature:
The Victorian Government and the Federal Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Fund funded the project.
