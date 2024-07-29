The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Government proposes to ban lead bullet use in deer and game bird control

BM
By Barry Murphy
Updated July 30 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The state government is proposing to phase out and eventually ban the use of lead projectiles in the control of non-native game birds and deer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.