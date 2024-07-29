Nhill's Lucy Stephan ready for first race of Paris Olympic Games

Nhill's Lucy Stephan and Ballarat's Katrina Werry will hit the water for the first time in the Australian women's eight crew on Monday night when they compete in the first heat at the Paris Olympics.
Stephan, a 2021 gold medal winner in Tokyo, and Ballarat's Werry will look to add more gold medals to an extraordinary start by Australia's Olympians after three gold medals were won the opening day of competition.
The women's eights are scheduled for 8pm AEST on Monday, July 29, 2024.
The Australians are rated the fourth favourite for the event, but are racing in good form after a win at the World Cup III last month.
The Romanian crew is seen as the team to beat with the United States and Great Britain on the second and third line of betting.
The Australian women's eights finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympic final after making their way through to the final via the repechage.
The winner of Monday's heat will progress automatically to the final on August 3, while the top five boats in terms of times going through to the repechage on August 1.
