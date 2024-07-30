All Abilities basketballers showcase skills at inaugural Gary Bird Shield

Rebecca McIntyre is hopeful the inaugural Gary Bird Shield on Sunday, July 28, was "just the start" for Access All Abilities basketball in the region.
Basketball Horsham's Access All Abilities co-ordinator, McIntyre said the turnout was "phenomenal" as the community showed up to support the event's first running.
Horsham had two teams compete and were joined by Bendigo and Bacchus Marsh.
Over 30 participants took to the court at the Horsham Basketball Stadium, as Bacchus Marsh defeated Horsham 1 by six points in the grand final.
"This is something we'll look to host every year. It's been fantastic, and hopefully, moving forward, we can get a few more teams and keep growing it," McIntyre said.
"This is where it all begins; we're excited to see where it is going to go."
Horsham team members Rachael Werner and Josh Barry were thrilled to be out on the court.
"I just love the competitive spirit and getting out there with your friends," Werner said.
For Barry, he returned to the sport for the first time in 20 years.
Barry was involved when Bird first started the All Abilities program and was selected in the Victorian state team.
"It's good camaraderie between all teams and it's good that everyone gets a chance to have a shot," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.