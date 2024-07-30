Longerenong College receives world-class donation from Burando Hill

A chance conversation has led to a world-class piece of equipment donated to Longerenong College.
The Agricultural College received a state-of-the-art chemical handling system from Burando Hill, the 'Handler III Chemical Mix Batcher'.
Skillinvest/Longerenong College chief executive Darren Webster said the College was grateful for Burando Hill's contribution, which would directly boost educational outcomes.
"Burando Hill's generous donation of The Handler III, a piece of world-class, industry-standard equipment, not only enriches our resources but also ensures our students' learning experience is both safe and efficient.," he said.
"This contribution will undeniably enhance our students' practical skills and knowledge."
The idea to donate the equipment was initiated following a conversation between Andrew Way, the manager at Burando Hill Wangaratta, and a former Longery student, who suggested the equipment would benefit the College.
Burando Hill owner Simon Hill said he was pleased to give Longerenong College students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience.
"Education needs to keep up with the evolution of farming and safety and efficiency plays a huge part," he said.
"It's important to keep students at the forefront, as they are the ones paving the way for the future."
The 'Handler III Chemical Mix Batcher' is designed to address one of the biggest challenges in agricultural spraying: safely loading, mixing, and transferring crop protection products to the sprayer in as little time as possible while minimising contact with the product.
The equipment would be used for agronomy and chemical training throughout the College's full-time and short-course delivery.
