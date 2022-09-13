The Wimmera Mail-Times

Kaniva wins historic first Wimmera hockey premiership

By Simon King
Updated September 13 2022 - 11:17am, first published 10:00am
Kaniva Hockey Club's women side won its first premiership. Picture by Rachel King

After joining the Wimmera Hockey Association in 1994, the Kaniva women's hockey team spent the next two decades struggling to make an impression on the competition as they shared the ladder with some very strong teams.

