THE Religious Discrimination legislative package of bills has stunned some community members, with one spokesperson saying it's "troubling" for vulnerable people. Wimmera LGBTIQ+ community members balked at the inquiry report on the bills following its release on Friday, February 4. Member for Mallee and chair of the Joint Committee on Human Rights, Dr Anne Webster said the Religious Discrimination bill was essential to uphold and protect the fundamental rights to freedom of religion and belief. However, Patrick Quiane from Wimmera Pride Project said "it removes existing shields for victims of discrimination." IN OTHER NEWS: Dr Webster made the statement on Friday, February 4 after the inquiry report was released. "After carefully considering the evidence, the committee has concluded that the religious discrimination legislative package is a sensible and balanced approach," Dr Webster said. "This bill is solely focussed on protecting the rights of people of faith to ensure that the principles of universality, equality and freedom are upheld. "This legislative framework is a shield, not a sword, that rightly affords protections to religious people. "Other protective frameworks have provided fundamental protections for Australian citizens, including the Sex Discrimination Act, Racial Discrimination Act, Age Discrimination Act and the Disability Discrimination Act. While the Religious Discrimination Bill has been overdue for some time, I'm relieved to see this promising pathway towards legislative protection. "Of course, the right to freedom of religion must be balanced against other fundamental human rights. This is why the committee was diligent to consider submissions and testimonies from all sectors of Australian society. The recommendations endorsed by the committee reflect a tolerant and inclusive society that understands the importance of faith to a pluralist democracy but does not seek to impose those beliefs on or injure others. "Religious values are caught more than taught. Religious schools should have the right to preserve their faith-based culture and ethos. This includes the right to hire in accordance with their morals and convictions." Wimmera Pride Project, an LGBTIQ+ network that covers the Wimmera and beyond, issued a response that said Dr Webster had "abandoned her LGBTIQ+ constituents." READ MORE: The group had submitted to the committee to remove Section 12 of the legislation, otherwise known as the 'statements of belief clause'. "The reason this clause is so troubling is that strips victims of illegal discrimination access to justice by forcing cases from free (and often faster) state tribunals into federal court, which for disadvantaged Australians means they will unlikely be able to afford such a battle," Mr Quaine said. Mr Quaine said Wimmera Pride Project took issue with Dr Webster saying the legislative framework was a "shield, not a sword," given the nature of Section 12 'statement of belief.' "Undoubtedly this legislation is a sword, regardless of what Dr Webster is attempting lie and will into the minds her constituents and those in the media in her Friday press release," he said. "As chair of this committee and in recommending the legislative be package be passed in its current drafting Anne Webster has demonstrated that her loyalty is to her party and coalition colleagues rather than to those of her constituents that have been victims of discrimination that are seeking justice." The Australian Human Rights Commission stated that section 12 of the legislation, "seeks to favour one right over all others, and to additionally elevate one form of speech above others". The Australian Discrimination Law Experts Group described the provision and its attempt to override as unique and noted that this "has never previously occurred in over forty years of discrimination laws in Australia". The bill is set to be presented to the House next week. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QfJyEpp8pWf35w8rXkJF78/1b7e1fef-cef3-40ce-82ec-db517d0c3b2f.jpg/r6_243_2587_1701_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg