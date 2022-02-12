Valentine's Day advice | A Mum's World

comment,

My husband and I get a kick out of sending our teenagers rushing away from the television retching each evening. As they dash up the stairs to bed with a scream, we finish our loungeroom kiss and cuddle with a laugh, having successfully cleared the decks. Happy Valentine's Day everyone! I hope you too have someone you can be inappropriately affectionate with in a public place to celebrate the occasion. I'm not sure if you say that you don't get involved in the whole gift-giving thing on Valentine's Day, but fellas, if you haven't got your lovely lady some flowers, chocolates or jewellery, you had better be a pretty good poet, excellent at booking a table or brilliant at bringing home her favourite take away food - her favourite, not yours. If a lack of prior preparation has not prevented pitiably poor performance, grab the nearest thing that needs putting away or washing and just do it. Definitely work your way through that and sink of dishes and have a go at fixing the leaky tap. For goodness sake, pick up your socks and listen to your loved one tell you all about her day. There are five love languages: words of affirmation, acts of service, quality time, gifts and physical touch. If you don't know your other half's love language, it might be best to cover all the bases by writing some words of appreciation in a card, grabbing whatever she needs from the supermarket, greeting her with a warm hug when arriving home - with a thoughtful gift - ready to spend plenty of focused time together. No heading straight out to the shed to avoid the drama in the house. Valentine's Day gives us a chance to show that we are still pursuing each other, which is easy for me, because I never know where my husband is. In the last couple of years though, we've started taking each other out for lunch, which is a delicious luxury, and happens to coincide with when the teenagers are at school. Cheeky, I know. My husband recently asked me to make sure I put a list of jobs for him to do on the fridge. That, ladies and gentlemen, is as romantic as it needs to get.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/83970f0d-5c18-45bd-9bb7-a30691e236ee_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1162_3024_2871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg