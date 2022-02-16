news, local-news,

World renowned street artist 'Smug' has been commissioned to transform Horsham's silo and flour mill as a tribute to former Wotjobaluk Aboriginal warrior Yanggendyinanyuk. The silo art project, called Yangga Dyata - Walking on Country in Wergaia language, is set to be completed by National Reconciliation Week at the end of May, with the painting, facility improvements and traffic management works to happen over the coming months. Yanggendyinanyuk is most noted for finding the Cooper-Duff children lost in the Wimmera scrub for nine days in 1864. He was also part of Australia's first international cricket team to tour England. IN OTHER NEWS: Mayor Robyn Gulline said lesser known aspects of his life would also be depicted. "Council is working in partnership with Barengi Gadjin Land Council Aboriginal Corporation and local descendants of Yanggendyinanyuk with the aim to recognise his achievements, tenacity, resilience and skills during his lifetime, which came at a turbulent period of change in our history," Cr Gulline said. "Judging from Smug's portfolio of stunning street art across the world, we are very excited about what will be created here in Horsham." Originally from NSW and otherwise known as Sam Bates, Smug is considered a master of the craft and has lived in Scotland for more than a decade. Smug has worked for years transforming the facades of buildings in Glasgow into works of art. His work has extended throughout Australia and is also prominent in continental Europe and the United States. His nearest work is part of the Silo Art Trail at Nullawil. More information about when works will start will be released soon. The launch of the Yangga Dyata- Walking on Country project will act as a flagship event during National Reconciliation Week from 27 May to 3 June. In the meantime, council is about to consult with nearby residents and other stakeholders to finalise plans to manage traffic and visitation in the area. Council successfully applied for a grant of $99,000 from the Victorian Government's Creative Activations Fund, a partnership between Creative Victoria and Regional Development Victoria. HRCC and the owners of the privately owned silos are also contributing funding and resources to the project. For more information visit https://www.hrcc.vic.gov.au/Our-Council/Current-Projects/Horsham-Silo-Activation-Project. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116320384/cb5d837c-1583-41e0-ba60-b77874181131.png/r0_25_480_296_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg