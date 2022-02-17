news, local-news,

GUESTS for the 150km Feast can expect food that no one has ever tasted, said guest chef for the evening Vanessa Craig-Marsden. Ms Craig-Marsden will be bringing a "California-Mexican" flavour to the event while using local produce. The chef and caterer is a California native who moved to Horsham in June 2021 with her family. "I'm really excited to share my California flare with everyone here," Ms Craig-Marden said. IN OTHER NEWS: "The guests will be tasting something that no one has ever tasted before. "I have come together with Great Western Granary and we have developed a freshly milled rye flour that is sourced from Grampians producer Burrum Biodynmaics and we've created our own tortilla." The tortilla will be used for a sloutas, a Mexican dish with double processed pork called carnitas. "It's a slow cooked pork and it's then pulled and then heated up to render the fat," she said. "It's really juicy and just delicious with undertones of here that Mexican flavour, and I'm really excited about that." Ms Craig-Marsden said she was using wine from the region as well. "We're using desert wine, which is a native citrus", she said. "Grown here in Horsham, but something not a lot of people have had." At this stage, Mr Craig-Marsden is in the midst of prep work for the event on Saturday, February 19, with some nerves given the hype over last years event. "We're gearing up for some high expectations and we hope to meet them," she said. "Andrea Cross has two people on my team who I've never cooked with before, but she said there was so many people that were great last year, so don't have to worry about that." Ms Craig-Marsden who runs a catering business and was on the US Food Network show called All-Star Academy, said she has settled in well to Horsham. "Horsham is a small country town and I am quite comfortable here because I'm from a small country town California," she said. Ms Craig-Marsden also has another business to help people get comfortable in their home kitchen, called Organise Me: Pantry and Home. "I'm still in the kitchen but instead of me cooking it's more me getting people ready to feel good in their kitchen to cook again," she said. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/organisemetoday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116320384/451dff7a-8cff-4fb2-b6f9-a89f4db2c7a9.jpg/r0_48_960_590_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg