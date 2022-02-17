Clash of the titans: Expect fireworks during Sunday's T20 final

news, local-news,

On Sunday, February 20, the ground will shake as Horsham Cricket Association T20 grand final gets underway. Cricket fans can expect a tantalising clash between the two most form sides in the shortest form the competition. Reigning one-day premiers Noradjuha-Toolondo will take on Homers, the reigning T20 champions, in a clash of epic proportions. The Bullants are undefeated in T20 matches so far this season, in turn handing Homers their only T20 loss of the year. Despite this, Homers bounced back and won their next two T20s over Rup-Minyip and Jung to earn a place in the final. READ MORE: THE LAST CLASH The last time the two sides met, on a crisp summer evening in January, the Bullants emerged victorious under lights at City Oval. Batting first, Homers' put on a total of 6-115 built around the contributions of captain Adam Atwood (31), opener Paddy Mills (24) and Chaminda Gamage (21). Despite losing a wicket early, the Bullants steadily chased the target, to reach 6-116. The reigning premiers appeared to be a machine incapable of dropping matches. However, a round 12 loss to Rup-Minyip suggests there might be chinks in the Bullants exo-skeleton. MORE NEWS: MATCHWINNERS A key piece in Homers' T20 form has been keeper-opener Luke Deutscher. Deutscher hit 86 (43) against the Warriors, 79 (48) against the Panthers and 20 (12) against the Tigers. In four T20 matches this season, Deutscher averaged an impressive 48, up from his season average of 35.44. During Homers' loss to the Bullants, Deutscher hit just 7. However, in the two sides' round 4 clash, Deutscher top scored for the match with 26, even as Homers' batting lineup collapsed around him. If Deutscher gets a start, a big knock by the glovesman could be the difference between the two sides. OTHER NEWS: Likewise, a spell by Bullants spearhead Tony Caccaviello could be just as dangerous. The architect of the aforementioned collapse - during which he took 8-11 - Caccaviello has solidified his place as the competition's premier paceman. Even during Noradjuha-Toolondo's recent shock loss against the Panthers, Caccaviello snared 3-28. In 9 matches this season, Caccaviello has taken 29 wickets at a Boland-esque average of 7.17, less than half of his career average of 18.26. However, Caccaviello went wicketless in the two sides' T20 clash on January 21. Whatever happens, spectators can expect to see fireworks as the competition's two best T20 sides collide at City Oval on Sunday.

