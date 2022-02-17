news, local-news,

FOUR friends who regularly travel to golf tournaments around the state are celebrating a Marj Robinson Bowl almost seven years in the making. Horsham-based friends Bev Price, Sue Galpin, Sally Hood and Julie Neumann lifted the prestigious trophy on Tuesday. The group has been making the two-and-a-half hour trek south every year since 2015. Price said the tournament was a challenge and the quartet was thrilled to finally clinch a win. READ MORE: "We've wanted to win this for a while. To achieve it is wonderful," she said. "Horsham's greens are fairly similar to those here in Warrnambool but this one is a longer course, which makes it that bit more challenging, I think. "Up in Horsham they're a bit faster but I think it makes a difference. The (familiarity with bunkers) too." Price said the four were friends and travelling frequently but didn't often play together in Horsham. She said they were full of encouragement for anyone looking to travel for golf. "We tend to try to play with other players, just so it's not seen as we're always playing together," she said. "We've had a second Horsham team come up here now which is fantastic as we've been encouraging them to come down. "It's the social side we enjoy as well. We meet with the same people often too, the same people from away." The quartet said they'd spend Tuesday night celebrating the feat before driving home on Wednesday. They thanked Warrnambool Golf Club for its hospitality. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/fcd9822e-df90-476a-ac61-b2a5641c23a4.jpg/r3_494_4833_3223_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg