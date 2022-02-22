news, local-news,

YARRIAMBIACK Shire Council have reported an increased appearance of the weed bindii, also known as Caltrop. Due to favourable weather conditions the appearance of the weed, bindii has been found in a number of areas across the region. Yarriambiack Shire residents are being asked to contact council if they notice bindii on council managed property and to remove the weed from their own land to help stop its spread. "Timing is critical when trying to control bindii and it is important that residents and land managers deal with any infestation before it is too late," Yarriambiack Shire Council Acting chief executive officer Ms Tammy Smith said. IN OTHER NEWS: "With the right amount of summer rain and subsequent warm weather in areas, bindii has really started to take off. Residents may notice patches of the weed starting to form seed pods, causing a number of problems and result in the spreading of the weed." Ms Smith said it was important that everyone does their bit to control the weed as bindii is very easily spread once the seeds form. "The thorns stick to tyres, shoes and pet hair and is then easily spread through parks, nature strips and lawns. It can also be a painful experience if you or your pet treads on the spiny seed pod," she said. "The weed produces a large hard spiny seed capsule that is capable of penetrating people's skin, animals' paws and fur, and vehicle tyres. As most people know, it's very painful if you or your dog steps on the pod." Residents are urged to take a good look around their own properties and the nature strips in their street and if possible dig out the weed. Larger infestations will require an appropriate herbicide chemical application provided seeds have not already formed. "Council will address any bindii infestation on council managed land but we really need residents' help to get it under control this summer. People may notice where council has sprayed the weed, as it starts to go brown and curl up," Ms Smith said. To report larger bindii infestations people should use council's online 'Report an issue' form via the website or via the Snap Send Solve App, or contact council's customer service team directly on 5398 0100. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116320384/2e7378c2-bea3-4371-a6b4-a2dc712d2066.jpg/r3_15_1148_662_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg