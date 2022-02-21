news, local-news,

WEST Wimmera families looking to use a new childcare service in Edenhope can register their interest to enrol their children from Monday, February 21. This comes after the Shire put forward the idea for a childcare pilot program for the town, to be integrated into its existing kindergarten program. Prior to the proposal, Edenhope was without any long daycare options as the town's sole childcare provider left the position. To determine the viability of the pilot program, West Wimmera Shire Council will require families to register their interest in the service through an online portal. RELATED - West Wimmera proposes child care program for Edenhope Information about the service model and frequently asked questions are now available on the Council's website so families can plan their preferred times and get prepared to submit the expression of interest form. A $100 deposit will be required to reserve a place in the program, which will be deducted from fees in the first week of care. The deposit will be returned if the places requested are not available. West Wimmera chief executive David Bezuidenhout said families should lodge their expressions of interest as soon as possible after February 21. "We are asking families to nominate specific days they wish to enrol their children for childcare," he said. Details about the childcare service have also been released. The proposed childcare service will run from 8am to 5pm from Monday to Thursday. Kindergarten will continue to run from 8:30am to 4pm, 40 weeks of the year, and existing kindergarten enrolments will not be affected by adding the childcare component. READ MORE: There are also options for care both before and after kindergarten, plus in the school holidays. "For three and four-year-old children, the childcare will supplement their existing two days per week enrolment in the kindergarten program," Mr Bezuidenhout said. "Families can simply opt to add up to two days of childcare at the Edenhope Early Learning Centre. "For children aged up to two years, enrolments will be available for up to four days a week." The centre will consist of two rooms, operating at the same time. One room, for children over three years old, will accommodate up to 33 children on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and 11 children on Monday. The second room is for children under three years, and there will be eight places available on each day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/cf115628-0cae-40fe-aac1-e87d87be166d.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg