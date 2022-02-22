news, local-news,

Round 13 saw comfortable victories in both A and B Grade of the Horsham Cricket Association. A Grade Homers defeated West Wimmera by five wickets at Davis Park (Nhill) After deciding to bat first, West Wimmera scored 8/174 in 45 overs. Openers Mitchel Dahlenburg (43 runs) and Nathan Alexander (39 runs) got West Wimmera off to a good start before the rest of the order started to crumble. Adam Atwood and Chaminda Gamage both picked up three wickets for the Homers. In reply chased down the total in the 43rd over with Paddy Mills top scoring with 42 runs. Nordadjuha Toolondo defeated Jung by 98 runs at City Oval (Horsham) The Bullants scored 184 runs before being bowled out in the last over of the innings. Matt Combe scored an impressive 84 runs and Angus Adams took three wickets for Jung. The Tigers were bowled out for only 86 runs in the 28th over with Matt Combe taking five wickets in the win. Rup-Minyip v BYE READ MORE: B Grade Rup-Minyip defeated Colts by 55 runs at Dudley Cornell Park Opener Clinton Midgley top scored for Rup-Minyip with 55 runs as they scored 8/166 from 40 overs. Colts only managed to score 111 runs, before being bowled out in 33 overs. Josh Colbert (29 runs) and Brad Couch (24 runs) tried hard although it wasn't enough, as Leigh Funcke took 4/8 off four overs for Rup-Minyip. Lubeck-Murtoa defeated Horsham by 23 runs at Coughlin Park Horsham won the toss and decided to field, restricting Lubeck-Murtoa to 5/160 after 40 overs. Openers Thomas Barrand (63 runs) and Shannon Reddie (45 runs) led the way with the bat and Jackson Davidson was the best bowler with 2/28 off seven overs. The Saints were bowled out in the 35th over for 137 with Rodney Kirkwood top scoring with 35 runs. Shannon Reddie, Blake Turner and Nick Ballagh all picked up three wickets in the win for Lubeck-Mortoa. OTHER NEWS: Laharum defeated Jung by nine wickets at Dimboola Road Oval The Tigers were sent in to bat and could only manage 68 runs in 38.3 overs. Simon Anstis top scored with 23 runs and Josh Mahoney was lethal with the ball in, bowling six maidens and taking 2/4 off eight overs. Laharum chased down the total in 19 overs with relative ease, only losing one wicket. Daniel Grifftiths top scored with 39 runs, while Brodie Foster scored 16 runs and Ben Peucker scored 10 runs. Blackheath v Dimboola BYE Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/d23859ef-03cb-405b-8bb8-48f97c599d07.PNG/r4_59_1646_987_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg