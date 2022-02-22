news, local-news,

Round 11 of the Central Wimmera Tennis Association Pennant saw Lawn suffer a surprise loss, Purple defeated Orange in the battle of Drung South and St Michael's easily accounted for Central Park. In the Pennant division, Kalkee (87 games) defeated Lawn (54 games) 10 to two. Kalkee won the first two doubles matches before Shane Gillespie would hit back for Lawn, winning the first singles rubber. The next eight rubbers would go the way of Kalkee with Tahlia Thompson winning the final rubber for Lawn. Steve Schultz, Greg Schultz and Anna Axell all won their three matches for Kalkee. READ MORE: Drung South Purple (80 games) defeated Drung South Orange (70 games) eight to four. After the first four rubbers, the score was two apiece with Hayley Thomas dominating the fourth tie 8-0 for Purple. Six out of the next eight rubbers went in the way of Purple to tie up a big win. Dylan Emmerson and Hayley Thomas both had great days on the court, winning three matches for Purple. St Michael's (81 games) defeated Central Park (45 games) eight to four. Central Park were missing a female player, meaning rubbers four, six and 10 were forfeited. After the eighth rubber the scores were five to four, however Steffi and Jess McDonald held their nerves to win their singles rubbers to win the tie eight to four. Marli Pymer and Byron Lang won all three of their rubbers for St Michael's. MORE NEWS: The round 12 fixture sees St Michael's host Drung South, Kalkee travel to Drung South to face Orange Purple, and Central Park to face Lawn in Horsham. Over in round 10 of the A Special Division, there were some close matches and a big win to Natimuk. St Michael's (76 games) defeated Kalkee (71 games) nine rubbers to five. Telangatuk East (89 games) defeated Haven (78 games) eight rubbers to six. Natimuk (97 games) defeated Homers (51 games) 10 rubbers to four. Horsham Lawn Thompson (98 games) defeated Brimpaen (84 games), winning eight rubbers to six. Drung South (82 games) just scraped past Central Park (81 games) after winning seven rubbers each. Horsham Lawn Gillespie v BYE

