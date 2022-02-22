news, local-news,

HORSHAM pharmacists and vaccine clinics say it may be a while before the city can access the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, despite a Victorian government announcement of the vaccine's availability. On Friday, Health Minister Martin Foley announced that the Novavax vaccine would be available to Victorians aged over 18 years at more than 400 general practices across the state. The vaccine can only be used as either a first or a second dose and is the fourth vaccine besides AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna to receive Australian Technical Advisory Group approval for public use. Grampians Health has confirmed that the vaccine will not be available at the group's state-run vaccine clinic in Horsham; however, it will be available at select GP clinics and pharmacies. Novavax will also be available at the state-run vaccine clinic in Ararat. READ MORE: Lister House Clinic chief executive Amanda Wilson said the group's Wimmera Vaccine Clinic had yet to receive a supply of the vaccine - and believed doses of Novavax would be available by late February. She said the clinic had received many calls asking after the vaccine. "We are fielding calls for it already, which is fantastic and bookings will be available as soon as it is possible," she said. "We won't book appointments until we have it in our hands." Novavax has not been approved for use as a third dose or for children. The Novavax vaccine is similar to the AstraZeneca vaccine instead of the mRNA Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Ms Wilson said many who called the clinic were initially hesitant to receive the COVID vaccine but were more comfortable with the Novavax vaccine. "We are still getting people on a daily basis who are yet to receive the first dose. At least one," she said. "Sometimes people have delayed it for their own personal health reasons; it is not that they didn't want it. They were waiting for certain circumstances. There are all different reasons. OTHER NEWS: "The Novavax vaccine is more along the lines of AstraZeneca than Pfizer or Moderna. It is a 'traditional' vaccine instead of an mRNA vaccine. "That makes people feel a bit more confident. Some people wrongly assume that the mRNA does something to your DNA, which it does not, and cannot. It is physically unable to." Horsham Priceline pharmacist Cobie McQueen said she was unsure when pharmacies would be able to secure a supply of Novavax. The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation recommends that the Novavax vaccine be given in two doses at least three weeks apart. Mr Foley said he hoped the new vaccine would persuade people to get the jab. "For a small number of people, this will be the extra push they need to get vaccinated. With bookings open, now is the time to go and get a jab," he said. "Getting a COVID-19 vaccine will help protect you and your family from getting seriously ill. If you've been sitting on the fence, please get vaccinated - it's important for all of us." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

