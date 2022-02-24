news, local-news,

HORSHAM Film Society celebrates 55 years in 2022 and will hold its first screening of the year on Monday, February 28. President and vice-president of the society, Dominic van Dyk and Mabel Brouwer are gearing up for the first event, a showing at Horsham Cinemas of the French comedy, Delicious or Délicieux in its native French. "November this year will be the 55th anniversary of the film society in Horsham," Mr van Dyk said. "It started as a group of people who just really loved films." The idea was to choose films that were not mainstream and not usually easily available. "It makes it interesting," Mr van Dyk said. "You get together with a like-minded group, enjoy good movies and you can sit and talk about the movie afterwards. "Watching movies socially like that rather than sitting at home is so much better." Ms Brouwer said she joined the society not long after moving to Horsham in 1983 and had been involved ever since. "I enjoy seeing different movies and it's a social thing as well," Mrs Brouwer said. "Some movies we have watched I would have never have gone to see and then we talk about the movie and everyone picks up something different from the film." The society has had around 100 members consistantly over its lifetime, which Ms Brouwer said they are very proud of as a group. "We have people coming from outlying town, like Murtoa, Dimboola, Warracknabeal," Mrs Brouwer said. Mr van Dyk said they are always looking to grow the group. "We'll welcome anybody with open arms," Mr van Dyk said. "More members generates more input for movies, or comments on what we could do as a society. "We're an electric bunch." The Horsham Film Society offers something different for people in the Wimmera. "We might be 300 kilometres from Melbourne but we can provide as much to do as they can," Mr van Dyk said. Ms Bouwer said a film club was a good alternative to have in Horsham. "Horsham has a lot of sport," she said. "And I'm not a sporty person so to have something like this is really great." Film selection was a democratic process, Ms Brouwer and Mr van Dyk agreed. "During the year the members discuss which movies would be good to include," Ms Brouwer said. "At moment with COVID-19 and not many movies being made makes it harder." Full membership is $75 - the society met 10 times a year for movies and there are three events per year such as the winter mulled wine night. When COVID-19 restrictions ease more, the group will start their post movie discussion with tea and coffee at the cinemas. For the first event, the post movie meetup will be at the White Hart with some nibbles. The next two movies will be Rosa's Wedding, March 28 and Heroic Losers, May 2.

