Horsham City Bowls Club 1 has won its third straight Midweek premiership after downing Sunndyside 1, 83-58 in the Midweek grand final at Coughlin Park. The powerful City 1 team got out to an early lead, and built all day to take all three rinks and a comfortable 25 shot victory to go three in a row in the Midweek competition. City were always going to be a challenge for Sunnyside, who finished third on the ladder after the regular season. READ MORE: It was only after an inspired performance in the preliminary final against second-placed Dimboola that Sunnyside progressed to the big dance in a true underdog tale. There would be no fairytale finish however, as City showed why they have now won three premierships in a row. The side has now gone without a loss all season, having eight wins and two draws during the season, and two wins in finals.

