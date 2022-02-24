Midweek bowls champs crowned after defeating Sunnyside at Coughlin Park
Horsham City Bowls Club 1 has won its third straight Midweek premiership after downing Sunndyside 1, 83-58 in the Midweek grand final at Coughlin Park.
The powerful City 1 team got out to an early lead, and built all day to take all three rinks and a comfortable 25 shot victory to go three in a row in the Midweek competition.
City were always going to be a challenge for Sunnyside, who finished third on the ladder after the regular season.
It was only after an inspired performance in the preliminary final against second-placed Dimboola that Sunnyside progressed to the big dance in a true underdog tale.
There would be no fairytale finish however, as City showed why they have now won three premierships in a row.
The side has now gone without a loss all season, having eight wins and two draws during the season, and two wins in finals.
