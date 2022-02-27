news, local-news,

Tuesday afternoon the running of the Group 2 Taylor's Palace Hotel Horsham Cup Heats, drawing some of the country's best greyhounds to the Wimmera all vying for a spot in next Friday night's $47,000 to the winner final. Local trainers from around the area have been producing some excellent results over the past fortnight. Meetings were held at Horsham on February 8 and 15, combined local trainers won three races, and remarkably all three winners were trained by in-form Nhill conditioner Andrea Gurry producing a race to race double with Parlo Bale successful in 23:23sec followed by Ieisha Bale in a slick 23:15sec both winners over the 410m trip. READ MORE: It was then Devils Disguise again winning over the 410m trip, notching the only local winner for the day and a kennel quinella for Gurry with Alabama Anna running a strong second. The 8th of February race card also saw many locals filling the minor placings throughout the day reinforcing the ability and regard in which our local trainers and their greyhounds are held. Garry George finished with two seconds and a third with his charges of Felonious Gru, Ambitious, and Nitro Antwon, Cliff Smith ran third with Zipping Margo, Bill and Helen Hartigan ran third with Aston Heidi and Andrea Gurry had a further two placings with Kinimakata and Rahela Bale. The following week saw a return to our full twelve race program and Shayne Fisher of Warracknabeal made a nice return to the training ranks when his young dog Weipa ran a solid third in the 410m Maiden race. Garry George of Beulah qualified Nitro Antwon for the 410m Grade 5 Final and the dog put a great show in just being pipped out of second place right on the wire but third place a good result in a strong final field. MORE NEWS: Garry's other strong performer on the night was Ambitious over the 485m distance in a Grade 4/5 event running a very strong second to the talented My Name's Stacey, and in doing so improved her personal best time for the 485m journey from 27:30sec to 27:10sec. The ninth event on the card saw Murtoa trainer Heather Baxter run a very strong second with Sweet Emily who has been a model of consistency of late finishing just in front of Andrea Gurrys Curnow's Blues. The Patricia and Cliff Smith trained Sinful Angel continued her electric run of form going down by just over one length in the flying time of 22:93sec in the 410m Free For All, and running a personal best 23.02sec exactly one week after Cliff and his trusty strapper Garry Gibson made the long trip to Shepparton with Sinful Angel where she simply exploded at box rise to break the magical 8:00sec first split sectional running 7.99sec early and stopping the clock in a near best of the night 21.70sec over the 385m trip. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

