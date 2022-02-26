All roads lead to Cup | From the Sulky

news, local-news,

All is in readiness for a massive afternoon of harness action, entertainment and companionship at the Horsham Racing Centre for Sunday's $60,000 Group 2 Horsham Pacing Cup. Gates open at noon with usual QR code and proof of vax required for entry. Out on the track the day kicks off with the $7000 Shelton & Lane Stationery Maiden Pace at 12.50pm and concludes with the $7000 Traction Ag Owner For A Day Pace at 5.50pm. "We are delighted with the way things are shaping up," said Horsham Harness Club President Terry Lewis. "It's a great opportunity for family and friends to get together and enjoy a super day out without breaking the bank." "It's free entry 'though we'll be rattling the tins at the gate, collecting gold coin donations for the Royal Flying Doctor Service Rural Mental Health Unit," he explained. READ MORE: "It's a great cause and now needed more than ever with the impact of Covid on our communities," he added. The powerful Emma Stewart-Clayton Tonkin camp are looking to add a sixth Horsham Cup trophy to their mantlepiece after victories with Safari (2006), Philadelphia Man (2015), Major Secret (2017) Shadow Sax (2018) and Mach Dan (2021). The stable celebrated a one-two finish on Saturday night in the $50,000 Terang Pacing Cup and will be chasing a Horsham trifecta on Sunday afternoon with Demon Delight (4), Our Millionaire (2) and Phoenix Prince (11). Lemnos trainer Russell Jack will gear up two runners in Sunday's feature event and both are proven performers in cup class racing. Perfect Stride (12) took out the recent Ararat Cup and Boots Electric (7) last month's Cobram Cup. Hark back to 2021 and the stablemates finished one-two in the $60,000 South Australian Pacing Cup. MORE NEWS: Terang trainer Marg Lee also has two starters in Highway To Heaven (1) and Jilliby Sylvester (5) - both have legitimate claims in a wide open affair along with Huli Nien (3), Rackemup Tigerpie (6), Bullettproof Boy (9) and Bettor Be The Bomb (13). One lucky patron will take home $1000 in cold hard cash as winner of the Traction Ag Owner For A Day competition. Adults will be given an entry form at the gate for the chance to be allocated a starter in the final event on the program. The twelve "owners" will meet up with their horse, trainer and driver prior to the race and enjoy hospitality in the Horsham owner's enclosure. They'll follow their charge into the parade ring, out on the track for a warmup and ride their emotions from start to finish. When the judge posts the winning number in the frame, it's off to the presentation dais to collect a $1000 cheque from Traction Ag's Sales manager Anthony Redford. OTHER NEWS: Trtot fans can bring along the esky and picnic basket with BYO permitted in reasonable quantities on the grassed areas (no glass please). Simply pick a favourite spot and settle down to follow all the action, on and off the track, with the big screen operating to bring you up close. "There will be live music from popular local duo Darryn Wardle Jeff Woodward to enjoy between the races," said CEO Jo Cross. "The kids will also be well looked after with "Fantasy Faces by Sonia", free showbags and activities" she added. Horses and riders from the HERO program are a fan favourite wherever they appear and "Lochlee" and "Nardoo" will be at Horsham getting close up and personal with patrons, before leading the field out to contest the day's feature event, $60,000 Horsham Pacing Cup. For those who like a flutter, the Punters Club @ $10 ticket is the way to go with a seeded starting pool of $500 and first 150 tickets also with a free $10 betting voucher. A full TAB service will operate on Horsham and at all venues nationwide where they race, chase or pace. Stawell bookmaker Peter Stiles is fielding and the Vic Bookmakers Association have donated 20x$10 lucky betting vouchers to give away.

