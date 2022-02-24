news, local-news,

INVESTIGATIONS are underway into the deliberate poisoning of a historic tree at Horsham College's Community Oval. A peppercorn tree more than 100 years old is dying after holes were allegedly bored into its trunk and filled with poison late last year. Horsham Rural City Council have confirmed they will clear the tree in coming weeks. READ MORE: Mayor Robyn Gulline said Horsham Rural City Council, which manages the oval, will pursue prosecution against any offenders who are caught. "All the evidence points to a deliberate poisoning. This is a callous, selfish act that destroys natural habitat, degrades the area's appearance and deprives the community of trees that have stood where they are for decades," Cr Gulline said. "We're asking for anyone who might know anything about this vandalism to help us find the people responsible, either by contacting Council or police."

