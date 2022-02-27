news, local-news,

WIMMERA Hospice Care Auxiliary are on the hunt for quilts and patch workers. Spokesperson Lea Crammond said the quilts will be put to good use for a major fundraiser in November. "We wanted to get in early," she said. "We need to get the call out for quilts as soon as possible as they may take quite some time to stitch." The auxiliary have run a similar fundraiser in 2014 and had 104 quilts auctioned are Ms Crammond said they are hoping for a similar response. IN OTHER NEWS: "We'll display the quilts in the Masonic Hall and we'll have a professional auctioneer," she said. "There was fantastic support in 2014. We did it as a memorial for lady who had the use of hospice and was also a patch worker. But this time we're doing it as a pat on the back for those who are still doing it hard and need palliative care. "We thought there have been a lot of people in lock down stitching their little hearts out, so we thought there were a lot of quilts sitting in people's cupboards doing a big fat nothing." Quilters are welcome to put their name and completed date on the back of the quilts. All quilts are welcome as long as they're unused. Ms Crammond said it's getting more difficult to fundraise. "That's how we rely on all of our efforts," she said. "We commit $24,000 a year as a minimum to the palliative care team at the hospital." Palliative care holds a special place in Ms Crammond's heart, who saw her brother and her mother need hospice. "My brother died when he was 43, and I promised him I would help somewhere in hospice because I saw the hospice nurses and staff looking after him," she said. "His last words to me were 'that would be great, sis'." Whether someone has a finished quilt tucked away, a work in progress or wish to promise a quilt for the fundraiser, contact either Ms Crammond on 0417 030 827. Jenny Green on 0429 821 211, or president of the auxiliary Joy Smith on 5382 2973. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116320384/93e4b53d-db30-4ed4-a122-2e09e4da398c.jpg/r155_147_1024_638_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg