Sporting legends are built on those who stand up in the biggest of moments, and there's not many occasions bigger than a final. Nor are there many moments in a cricket match more important than the start of a run chase, when a team has the opportunity to stamp their intent on a match. West Wimmera Warriors C Grade bowler Bailey Zimmerman did just that in his side's T20 final against Horsham Saints Black when he took a hat-trick in the second over. Speaking to the Wimmera Mail-Times, Zimmerman said his feat took a moment to sink in. "It was complete euphoria when it happened; eleven blokes losing their minds," he said. READ MORE: "(The first thing I felt was) disbelief... it obviously doesn't happen very often. "Especially the way it happened, it was a little freakish how it came off the pads and rolled into the stumps...99 times out of a hundred that misses the stumps. "I had half turned around to the umpire to appeal for LBW, but it was nowhere near LBW it was going way down leg and way over the stumps. "There were two seconds of deathly silence and then everyone gasping... I turned around and one of the bails was missing... it was just craziness after that." Zimmerman said he didn't feel any extra pressure running in to bowl the hat-trick ball. "I was pretty happy with the two wickets... as you do after two wickets in a row, you just hope maybe something might happen here," he said. MORE NEWS: "I just put it on the stumps and hoped something extraordinary happened... lucky enough for me, it did." Two of Zimmerman's wickets were catches from Warriors captain Jack Crowhurst. "He liked to take credit for that... he was happy he had something to rave about afterwards," Zimmerman said. "The first one was a pretty good catch, it was in the air for a while. The second one just floated to him." For Zimmerman, currently in his third year of studying journalism at La Trobe, the ecstasy of that final ball, the joy as his teammates crowded around him in celebration, will live on in his memory. "It's a moment that will probably live with me for a while," he said.

