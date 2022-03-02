news, local-news,

One of the Nhill and District Sporting Club's finest contributors was acknowledged for her years of dedication at the Tigers' 2021 presentation night, held on February 18. Current club treasurer Karen Rintoule was awarded Life Membership for her years of service to the club, which began as a player in 1988. Rintoule told the Wimmera Mail-Times that she was "absolutely" honoured to receive the award. READ MORE: "This is not why you do these things," Rintoule said. "You certainly don't start a job volunteering thinking you might get rewarded like this at some point. "It was a surprise." Rintoule retired from playing in 1993 and returned to the club to help out around 15 years later when her daughter started playing modified netball. She joined the Tigers' committee around "two or three" years later as secretary but initially wasn't sure if she could meet the role's demands. "The guy who was standing for president asked me if I would be secretary and I thought about it long and hard because I actually doubted my abilities," she said. I thought, 'right, challenge yourself', so I did it. "I haven't been able to shake the role after that." Spanning the last 12 years, Nhill's newest Life Member served five as club secretary and the last seven as club treasurer. She has also been a modified netball coach, team manager and has volunteered in the canteen and behind the bar. Although her volunteer roles at the Tigers have consumed a significant amount of her time, Rintoule has no qualms putting her hand up for the greater good. She understands that it's volunteers that ensure community sporting clubs survive. "When I think about it I quite like doing what I do and I recognise that's where my strengths are, because I know I would have been a terrible netball coach," she said. "That's my outlook on life, we live in a little town and if we're to have clubs and things for people to do then somebody's got to do these jobs. It's just what you do in these little places." Although Nhill has been starved of senior football and netball success in the past, Rintoule has still seen plenty of highlights in her time. One, in particular, she pointed to was when Nhill hosted the 2013 Wimmera grand finals. "We haven't had many grand finals here in Nhill," she said. "They're scarcer than hen's teeth. "It was a massive day, and it was brilliant. There were so many people, and everybody at the club just put their hand up and pitched in. "It was just a great feeling for the town." Maintaining a positive environment is essential for sports clubs looking to encourage new and retain volunteers. Rintoule was full of praise for the Nhill committee and its past members for creating a welcoming atmosphere. MORE NEWS: "Apart from the fact that it takes a lot of time it's no effort at all to go," she said. "Because everybody that I've been on the committee with over the years they've been great. "It's a very egalitarian group; there's no sexism, there's no uncomfortableness, everybody is heard, it's just a great setup."

