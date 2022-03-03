news, local-news,

Star Horsham golfer Jordy Briggs is set to return home in the coming months so he can ply his trade closer to family. The 25-year-old has spent the last two-and-a-half years as a PGA trainee at the Royal Canberra Golf Club under the tutelage of club professional Steve Sandilands. He initially moved to Canberra in 2019 after completing the first six months of his traineeship at the Horsham Golf Club. READ MORE: Although he has benefitted immensely in terms of his golfing development, Briggs admitted his time in Canberra hadn't been easy. "It's honestly been really tough for me being here on my own with not many people around me that I'm really familiar with," Briggs said. "My main focus right now is obviously to play as a professional and just from a mental point of view just to get back and be around my family and train either back home in Horsham or in Torquay where I have a house." Briggs has four weeks left in Canberra before he will move back to Horsham and get "straight into training". "I'll essentially do what I've been doing here, just at a bigger capacity," he said. "Obviously I do a bit of work at the Royal now and my training and gym and practice afterwards but now when I move back, it'll just strictly be training and practicing. It'll be good. "I am looking forward to getting back and practising and getting around and thanking those who have supported me so far and let them know that I'm still on the journey to do the Wimmera region proud." With his time at the Royal Canberra Golf Club nearing its conclusion, Briggs reflected on the invaluable experiences he had at the club. "When I rock up to the golf club and train everyday and the experiences I had with people have just been amazing," he said. "I've been around a lot of high-profile people and a lot of well-known people both in the business industry and also members of parliament; it's just been awesome. "And all of them have just been super nice to me which is good so at the end of the day they're human and so am I." The young pro, who broke the course record at the Horsham Golf Club in 2018 with 63, believes his golf has come a long way over the past three years. "It's improved a lot," he said. "When I first turned pro in 2019 that first six months in Horsham I did really well. "I was actually really surprised because I thought it would take a while for me to settle in. But I hit the ground running in January/Feb straight away. "The last couple of years have been COVID affected which has been a bit of a blessing in disguise for me because I've been able to knuckle down technically and get my body into better shape. "My ultimate goal, I genuinely believe that within the next few years I can play an Australian Open. That's my goal and I think if I can achieve that by 30-years-old. If I do I think I'll end on a good note and finish up there." MORE NEWS: Unfortunately due to the inconveniences attached to the COVID-19 pandemic, Briggs wasn't able to fulfil his PGA trainee requirements and is only permitted to play in one PGA event this year - the Victorian/Tasmanian PGA Associate Championship held from May 3-6 - which will mark the end of his traineeship. From there he will serve a ban (as a PGA member) from all professional events until 2023.

