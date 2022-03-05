news, local-news,

Former Wimmera District Golf Association president John Lacey was recently awarded Life Membership at the WDGA Annual General Meeting on February 23. The award was in recognition for Lacey's extensive involvement with the association over a long period of time. READ MORE: The current Nhill Golf Club vice president was part of the WDGA committee for 20 years (finishing in 2021), including an eight year tenure as president in that time. A humble Lacey admitted to the Wimmera Mail-Times that he was "surprised" to receive the award. "Lee English rang me up just to go to the AGM and chair the elections of offices and it went from there," Lacey said. During his two decades on the committee Lacey oversaw a lot of changes, including the amalgamation of the men's and women's committees during his presidency. "Originally there was a men's committee and a ladies' committee that ran," he said. "Probably half a dozen years or so ago we went to just the one committee, which is best. "If you have two committees you need more people involved and these days it's hard to get involvement anyway, so if you have one committee you've got more hope of getting people to volunteer." Over two decades Lacey was bound to experience countless highlights while involved with the WDGA. Some that spring to mind for him involve the Wimmera's Country Week team securing a couple of wins in their division. Lacey has been attending Country Week for 15 years as a caddie and selector. "Getting out to some of the smaller clubs" was also something Lacey enjoyed. MORE NEWS: "You hear all about Horsham and Stawell to a degree but I've been to places like Glenorchy and Moore Park and the smaller sandscrape courses," he said. "I used to try to get to them as much as I could. It's always difficult, but when they have a tournament day it's good to get out there. "I met a lot of people, not only in this district but other districts as well." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/f9e014af-8699-4fb3-88aa-60ec188e3f9f.jpg/r0_15_583_344_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg