GAMBLING expenditure in Horsham Rural City is back to pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest data released by the Victorian government. According to the Victorian Commission for Liquor and Gambling Regulation, $881,502.81 was lost through Horsham electronic gaming machines in January 2022, a slight decrease from December 2021's losses of $970,629.63. It is also lower than January 2021, where $910,639.82 was spent. However, Horsham municipality is on track to exceed 2020-21 expenditure in 2021-22, with $1.85 million being spent on pokies in the past two months, the equivalent of $97 per person in the LGA. READ MORE: Tim Costello, the Chief Advocate for the Alliance of Gambling Reform said the return of gambling expenditure to pre-pandemic levels is a worrying trend. "Over the course of December and January, the communities of Ararat, Horsham and the Northern Grampians lost over $3.32 million to poker machines," Mr Costello said. "Despite lockdowns these communities lost over 8.32 million over the course of 2021 - a sobering reminder of how dangerous this predatory industry is to our safety and wellbeing. "State records were also broken with $250 million being lost by Victorians in December alone." MORE NEWS: There are currently 153 machines in three venues in Horsham Rural City Council. Between July 1 and December 31 2021, spending in Horsham RSL on 36 machines was $611,315. Spending at West Side Horsham was $858,087, while Horsham Sports and Community Club saw expenditure of $2,263,179. West Side Horsham has 34 machines, while Horsham Sports and Community Club has 83. "Many of the LGAs with the highest losses are also rural communities," Mr Costello said. OTHER NEWS: "Families across regional Victoria are being shamelessly preyed on by corporations looking to make a quick buck. "Yes, people are waking up to the harm being done by this predatory industry. Yes, the Victorian Government has committed to first steps in holding Crown accountable. "But what about the hundreds of millions lost every month in pubs and clubs? What action is being taken to address this crisis in the suburbs, in the regions? "Harm prevention measures like universal pre-commitment, reduced opening hours and abolishing losses disguised as wins would have a significant impact in reducing these losses and the harm felt in our state. "We also need well-resourced educational campaigns aimed at bringing awareness to this ongoing crisis. CONTINUE READING: "If we are to successfully reduce the harm being caused by poker machines we need to bring the community along with us." See the full details on the VCGLR website. Need to talk? You can contact Grampians Community Health's gambling services on 5362 1200, or Gambler's Help West Vic on 5337 3333 or 1800 858 858. You can also phone Gambler's Help on 1800 858 858 or visit gamblershelp.com.au or Lifeline on 13 11 14. If you or anyone you know would like to tell your gambling story you can get in touch by emailing alex.blain@mailtimes.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

