news, local-news,

The company which operates Horsham's plant protein extraction factory is set to expand with a multi-million dollar facility in South Australia - a move which has opposition MPs asking questions of the Victorian government. On Tuesday, manufacturer Australian Plant Protein announced it had secured the funding for a South Australia-based pulse protein extraction facility, at an estimated cost of $227 million. The expansion will see South Australia become home to the largest pulse protein manufacturing facility in Australia - with an estimated 1345 construction jobs and 384 manufacturing jobs created from the project. Following the announcement, members of the Victorian Nationals Party critiqued premier Daniel Andrews for a failure to support the plant protein manufacturer, and a potential loss of jobs for Victoria. Lowan member Emma Kealy said the Victorian government ignored warning signs that a lack of support was risking Horsham losing the investment altogether. READ MORE: "This project was borne out of research undertaken at Horsham's Grains Innovation Park and was piloted in the region," Ms Kealy said. "The Wimmera Development Association pushed hard for it and commercialised it, and made it a reality through Australian Plant Proteins. It is a Horsham project through and through. "During the COVID pandemic, the Victorian Premier arrogantly questioned why anyone would want to go to South Australia. "Well Mr Andrews, in this case you gave an incredible business no choice because you and your government failed to back them, despite being given every opportunity to do so." A Victorian government spokesperson said Australian Plant Protein has previously made three applications for funding, including a successful application to support workforce development. The spokesperson said Australian Plant Protein chose not to progress an application made in 2021. "The Victorian Government has supported the growth of Australian Plant Proteins: in 2020 the company received a grant under our Agriculture Workforce Plan for staff training and development, which created new jobs," the spokesperson said. OTHER NEWS: "We continue to have ongoing conversations with APP and look forward to supporting their future growth." "Since 2015, the Regional Jobs and Infrastructure Fund has supported the investment of $700 million and created 13,000 jobs across rural and regional Victoria" The Wimmera Mail-Times has approached Australian Plant Protein for a response to Ms Kealy's comments, but did not received a response in time for publication. Horsham Rural City Council mayor Robyn Gulline said the council tried to make Horsham as 'attractive as possible' to Australian Plant Protein's expansion. "All indications were that Horsham was set to be the home of APP's green field site. But unfortunately, with our finite local government resources, our pockets were not as deep as the South Australian Government's," Cr Gulline said. "APP still has a strong presence here and will continue to develop operations in Horsham. It plans to increase its local workforce from 35 to 50 people and we look for to supporting the business where we can. "Likewise Horsham stands ready to welcome other businesses looking to invest in the regions." Despite this, an expansion of the Horsham plant protein facility remains underway. In 2021 the facility was bolstered by a $45 million investment from US-based agri-food company Bunge. The investment and expansion has been expected to double the amount of jobs at the facility. Co-founder and Director Brendan McKeegan said the South Australian initiative recognised the soaring global demand for high quality protein alternatives. "Since commencing production in Victoria, we've seen phenomenal growth in demand from domestic and international manufacturers who recognise the high quality and diverse application options of our Australian product," Mr McKeegan said. "It is great to see the Federal and South Australian Governments recognising the outstanding potential for Australia to establish a major plant protein industry and take a leading role on the world stage with demand for protein alternatives predicted to continue soaring." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/924d7f73-015a-4dba-9558-3a0347a5ec80.jpg/r7_240_2915_1883_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg